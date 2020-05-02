New York —

Half a century ago, Thomas Brock discovered a bacterium capable of surviving high temperatures. We tell you how that finding is linked to the current pandemic, thanks to a fascinating chain of episodes in the history of science.

“Definitely alive.”

Thomas Brock wrote those words down, half a century ago, in one of the notebooks he kept in his field research in Yellowstone.

It was the 1960s, and the American scientist was referring to one of the unusual organisms he had just found in one of the park’s hot springs.

It was in one of those springs that Brock discovered a bacterium adapted to life at high temperatures which he called Thermus aquaticus.

The now famous bacterium would end up revolutionizing biotechnology and making possible the so-called PCR tests, the most reliable tests used worldwide to diagnose covid-19.

Thomas Brock is now over 90 years old and is Professor Emeritus of Microbiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In this note we tell you how Brock’s pioneering work ended up linked to the current pandemic, through a fascinating chain of episodes in the history of science.

How does Brock feel when he thinks his finding is helping to diagnose covid-19 and save lives?

“I am proud,” the scientist told BBC Mundo from his home in Wisconsin.

“I viewed my discovery as a good model for studying the molecular biology of life at high temperatures.”

Science Photo Library Thomas Brock discovered the bacteria that was key to DNA analysis at Yellowstone Hot Springs. (File photo)

But did you ever think it would have such a massive impact?

“I wouldn’t have imagined it in a million years.”

The discovery of the bacteria

Brock had never seen hot springs before arriving at Yellowstone Park in 1964.

But it came back year after year. He was driven by the desire to investigate what life forms could subsist in these natural pools, in which vivid colors denote the presence of microorganisms.

Brock and one of his students, Hudson Freeze, cultivated bacteria from various springs.

“Thermus aquaticus can be found in the Mushroom Spring, a spring at 75 degrees Celsius, where there is also a thermal gradient, since at the spring’s exits the temperature drops to around 35 degrees. At the time, Thermus was the most thermophilic (heat-loving or tolerating) microorganism known. ”

“The finding showed that other researchers were wrong about the temperature limits in which there can be life,” Brock told BBC Mundo.

In Yellowstone hot springs, and other places on the planet, the temperature can exceed 90 degrees.

Science Photo Library The bacteria that Brock named Thermus aquaticus survives at high temperatures.

“It is groundwater that has been accumulated in deep layers and that is heated by the heat derived from magma from the center of the Earth or by volcanic action,” biologist Sandra Baena, professor at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, told BBC Mundo. and researcher of microorganisms that live in extreme conditions.

“If you have hot water on the subsurface of the Earth and you have geological faults, that is, cracks, the water will look for a way out.”

Finding an enzyme

The biological mechanisms that allow bacteria like Thermus aquaticus to survive high temperatures in hot springs were a treasure to be explored by science.

In the 1970s, Alice Chien and other researchers at the University of Cincinnati isolated one of the bacteria’s enzymes.

The new enzyme was called TAQ polymerase. (TAQ was a reference to Thermus aquaticus).

The discovery of this enzyme resistant to high temperatures is now crossed with another story.

And it would end up being crucial for a field of science that was advancing by leaps and bounds in the second half of the 20th century, the study of DNA.

Jeff Miller University of Wisconsin-Madison Thomas Brock is proud that his discovery more than half a century ago is helping save lives.

The need to multiply DNA

“Between the mid-1970s and the mid-80s, a series of techniques had appeared that allowed the DNA molecule to be manipulated directly, the so-called recombinant DNA techniques, which allowed the DNA molecule to be broken into fragments and analyzed,” he explained to BBC Mundo Miguel García-Sancho, professor and researcher of the History of science at the University of Edinburgh.

“Because until then, since the DNA molecule was very long, it was very difficult to apply analytical techniques to that molecule.”

In addition to the methods to manipulate DNA fragments also emerged DNA sequencing techniques that made it possible to read the structure of those fragments.

Advances made it possible to investigate DNA on a scale never before imagined. But there was a big obstacle.

“One problem that everyone was facing was getting enough DNA to be able to analyze DNA fragments. And they also needed a sufficient amount to sequence DNA, ”explained García-Sancho.

“Lack of DNA was a problem for many scientists in many fields.”

The invention of PCR

One of the scientists seeking to synthesize or produce DNA in the 1980s was the American Kary Mullis, a chemist at the biotech company Cetus Corporation in California.

It was Mullis who developed a technique to amplify or copy a specific DNA sequence millions of times, the so-called PCR or polymerase chain reaction, which current tests use to detect covid-19.

.Kary Mullis received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1993 “for inventing the PCR method.”

Kary Mullis would go on to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1993 “for his invention of the PCR method”, but the technique took several years to be widely adopted.

And this was partly because Mullis “was a stranger to the scientific community. He was a chemist who worked in a company, while the scientists who worked on sequencing DNA were molecular biologists at prestigious institutions such as MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ”said García-Sancho, who personally interviewed Mullis.

Heat the DNA

The method developed by Mullis requires heating and cooling the DNA sample in relatively fast cycles.

The warm-up separates strands of DNA double helix.

And then the temperature drops when an enzyme, DNA polymerase, copies or replicates each strand separately.

Science Photo Library The PCR technique requires heating the DNA to separate the strands of the double helix.

When new copies are obtained in this way, a new cycle begins in which the copies are heated again to separate the strands, thus repeating the process over and over again.

Each stage produces more copies of DNA, and the activity of the enzyme is controlled through temperature, in a process that can take more than 30 cycles.

The enzyme that revolutionized PCR

It is in the PCR technique that the Yellowstone bacteria reappears in our history.

“PCR requires temperatures ranging from 55 to 95 ̊C, and for this we need enzymes that can withstand high temperatures and remain active throughout the reaction,” Domenica Marchese, researcher at the National Center for Analysis, told BBC Mundo Genomic (CNAG-CRG) of Barcelona.

The enzyme or polymerase that is used in the PCR to copy DNA is a protein. And normally proteins that are exposed to very high temperatures they lose their original structure, Marchese explained.

“Let’s imagine, for example, a metal spiral, like the ones we use to bind a book. If we open the spiral and stretch it, it will no longer be useful for its function. The same is normally the case with DNA polymerase. When we expose it to high temperatures it loses its ability to synthesize DNA. “

.The enzyme from the Yellowstone bacterium revolutionized the PCR technique used in the current pandemic.

When Kary Mullis invented the PCR technique, he started using enzymes from microorganisms like the E.Coli bacteria, which live at temperatures close to 37 ̊C.

The problem was that during the PCR, in each cycle, when reaching 95 ̊C, “the polymerase lost its activity and it was necessary to add new polymerase for the next cycle of the reaction. This was very tedious and involved very high costs for each PCR reaction. “

The fundamental change was the introduction of Taq polymerase, the enzyme isolated from the bacteria found by Brock, which resisted high temperatures without losing its structure.

This enzyme has its maximum activity at 72 ̊C and can resist up to about 40 minutes at 95 ̊C.

“Taq polymerase represented a revolutionary discovery,” said Marchese.

A lesson for science

The PCR technique revolutionized biotechnology and facilitated DNA analysis in fields as diverse as forensic crime perpetrator identification, paternity testing, and disease diagnosis.

“I think PCR is what made DNA analysis really matter and had consequences in the real worldGarcía-Sancho pointed out.

Thanks to this technique, “the DNA analysis was made public and people realized why it was so important, and that can now be seen with the covid-19,” he added.

The PCR technique is the most reliable technique for detecting genetic material from the virus that causes covid-19.

For Thomas Brock, the massive impact of his discovery has a profound lesson in science.

In his acceptance speech for an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin in 2019, Brock noted of his studies in Yellowstone: “I was free to do what is called basic research. And some people thought it was useless because it didn’t focus on practical purposes. “

“And they were asking, ‘What good can it do to look for bacteria in hot springs in Yellowstone?'”

“The enzyme extracted from Thermus aquaticus is one of the most important enzymes in the world. It made PCR and modern DNA research possible. ”

The Yellowstone bacterium demonstrates, the scientist told BBC World, why it is important “to establish the basic principles on which many forms of scientific work can be based.”

