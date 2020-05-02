New York —

The income of the families has been severely damaged by the COVID-19 crisis.

Photo:

José Méndez / EFE

Until the first fortnight of April, it is estimated that between 5.2 and 8.1 million people lost their jobs in Mexico, were “rested” or have not been able to go out looking for work in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19.

According to a survey carried out by the Iberoamerican University Mexico City, through the Research Institute for Development with Equity (EQUIDE), it is estimated that one in three households observed a reduction of 50% or more in their income between February and March 2020.

– 64.4% of the population reported complying with the safeguard measure at home, but only 46.0% said they had the necessary resources to comply with this measure until April 30.

– Among the population that said they did not respect voluntary confinement, 90.4% reported not being able to do so due to the need to go out to work or to look for work.

By # COVID19, 50% of income falls in one of every three households: survey ➤https: //t.co/gw6I9CugMe The Iberoamerican University, through @EQUIDE_Ibero, presents a survey on the effects of the disease in Mexican homes pic.twitter.com/pmAYmqT1Vc – IBERO Mexico City (@IBERO_mx) April 30, 2020

Other data revealed by the survey of 800 people aged 18 and over (between April 6 and 14), contacted through their mobile phone, were:

– 27.5% of the surveyed households reported seeing the quantity and quality of their food affected due to lack of economic resources (moderate and severe food insecurity).

– 27.3% of individuals 18 years of age or older presented depressive symptoms and 32.4% severe anxiety symptoms.

.