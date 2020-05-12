New York —

One of the difficulties of detecting the new coronavirus is that its symptoms are similar to those of other conditions. But as the ruthless virus progresses around the world, the scientific community gathers even more information about the pathogen’s behavior.

An investigation by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem revealed that coronavirus sufferers may lose their sense of smell, taste and also the sense of touch. Together these symptoms can aid in the more accurate detection of COVID-19 cases by distinguishing them from other viral infections.

To arrive at this discovery, Israeli experts and the Global Chemosensory Research Consortium They carried out an international survey available online that has been answered by around 30,000 people in 40 countries around the world, just over four thousand of them, sick with COVID-19.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, researchers found that symptoms of chemosensory loss (taste and smell) were emphasized, but the effect on the sense of touch was minimized, which also suffers a significant detriment.

“What is needed to combat a global pandemic is a global approach, so we have taken advantage of scientists, doctors and patients from around the world to better understand the impact of the disease in various populations and provide us with significant clues for a better diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, “the professor told the publication. Masha Niv, dean of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

The survey is available in 27 languages, including English and Spanish. If you have recently had the flu, cold or COVID-19You can help by answering the questionnaire here.

