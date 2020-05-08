New York —

Coronavirus reaches Trump’s close circle: Mike Pence spokeswoman tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus reached the president’s close circle on Friday Donald trump to the Confirming the contagion from Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson, while the White House was trying to minimize the second positive for COVID-19 in less than 24 hours.

Katie Miller, a Pence spokeswoman and wife of Trump’s adviser on immigration policy, Stephen Miller, It gave positive in the test that the White House ordered to do daily to the personnel that works in the West Wing since this Thursday, when it was confirmed that an assistant to the president had also contracted the disease.

“She is a wonderful young woman, Katie, the spokesperson … She suddenly tested positive,” Trump explained during a meeting with Republican congressmen at the White House.

In Trump’s environment

Trump assured that Miller “has not contacted” him and the White House was quick to indicate that Pence was tested on Friday and gave a negative result.

However, the revelation that the infected is Miller, something that the White House had kept secret when initially confirming the new case and that Trump spontaneously disclosed, places the risk of contagion with COVID-19 in the closest environment to the president.

The spokeswoman often attends meetings of which the vice president is a part, which are often the same as those chaired by Trump, and her husband, Stephen Miller, writes most of the president’s speeches and spends a lot of time with him, in addition to his daughter and adviser Ivanka and her son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The news caused the plane that was going to take Pence to Des Moines (Iowa) was delayed for almost an hour as the vice president’s office tracked down six people Miller had recently been in contact with, some of which were on the aircraft and had to be landed.

Only about ten Pence advisers undergo daily tests for the coronavirus, while the rest of his staff receive that test more sporadically, according to the White House, which specified that the six people who were in contact with Miller tested negative on Friday in their respective tests.

This second contagion at the White House in 24 hours, which joins the one registered this Thursday by an anonymous Trump personal assistant and another confirmed in March also in Pence’s office, has attracted even more scrutiny of security measures in the president’s circle.

Without mask

Although he undergoes the test daily, Trump has never worn a mask in public and in many acts he has ignored the safety distances that the experts recommend to maintain with respect to other people, something that the White House justifies when affirming that the personnel of the Residence is tested regularly.

After visiting a mask factory in Phoenix (Arizona) without covering his face on Tuesday, Trump did not do it when he participated in an act this Friday with several nonagenarian veterans of World War II in central Washington.

Asked about it, the White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany He said during a press conference that the decision to wear the mask or not corresponds only to Trump, and that the veterans with whom he met “are protected” and “made the decision to come (to Washington) because they have decided to put their country first ”.

“We have put in place the experts’ guidelines to keep this building safe, including contact tracing,” McEnany said of the White House.

The spokeswoman said she is not concerned that confirmed cases at the White House may frighten Americans that they must return to work in states that are withdrawing confinement measures.

“So as the United States reopens (its economy) safely, the White House will continue to operate safely,” said the spokeswoman.

By Lucia Leal

