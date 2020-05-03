New York —

The 34-week-old baby was born on April 12; the mother remains hospitalized

On April 24, a baby was born on April 12, the son of a woman infected with COVID-19.

The woman, who remains hospitalized, gave birth to a premature male in Hospital de Gineco Obstetricia number 3, in Mexico City. The baby underwent two confirmatory tests for COVID-19, the first 24 hours after birth and the second eight days later; both came out negative.

The baby was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where he began treatment by specialists from this hospital.

During his hospital stay, the infant required advanced neonatal resuscitation and subsequent endotracheal intubation, but was “extubated” after 24 hours.

The mother of the baby had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, so her pregnancy was high risk and when she was admitted she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

# Premature baby son of mom attended by # COVID19 leaves the hospital. Thanks to the specialists and all the hospital staff for making possible the survival of this little Mexican. #OrgulloIMSS #UnidosSaldremosAdelante #LaRaza pic.twitter.com/QEcut1OoWM – IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) May 1, 2020

A woman named Sandra, the minor’s aunt, thanked all the medical staff at the hospital, located inside the National Medical Center “La Raza”, north of the Mexican capital.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank all the nurses and doctors for taking care of my nephew, offering him such a humane treatment and saving his life. I trust that my sister will improve and will soon get ahead of this disease ”

The boy’s father remains in quarantine on suspicion of being infected with COVID-19.

.