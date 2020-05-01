New York —

So far in the county of more than 152,000 tests for the virus have been carried out, being positive 24,215 people

The virus totaled more than 1,000 deaths during the month of April in L.A. County.

The number of cases of coronavirus at los angeles county continues to rise and during the month of April showed how deadly it can be in people with other health conditions.

The Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, confirmed the death of others 62 people. The month of April closed with 1,172 deaths from COVID-19.

Ferrer recalled the statistics of the disease at the beginning of April and said, “At the beginning of April I reported 79 deaths. This means that we had a devastating amount of losses throughout the month of April.“

According to the department, the 92% of the deceased had some other health condition such as asthma, diabetes or hypertension.

The Director of Public Health confirmed 1,065 new cases detected for a total of 24,215 in L.A. County, including data from the cities of Pasadena and Long Beach, who have an independent health department.

So far there have been more than 152,000 tests of detection of the virus in L.A.

In his speech the Dr. Ferrer he referred to pregnant women infected with the disease and the probability of transmission to babies.

“So far the county has no evidence that pregnant women transmit the virus to newborns.“, he claimed.

