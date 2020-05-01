New York —

South Korean authorities said they recorded only four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but none of local transmission. How did you manage to contain the infections?

South Korea appears to be winning the battle for COVID-19 for now.

This Wednesday recorded its first day without detecting cases of local transmission of the disease since mid-February.

Although on Thursday, of the nine new cases reported by the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), it confirmed that eight were imported.

These new infections increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,774.

It is an important milestone for a country that in a moment was one of the points of contagion of virus plus critics of the world, but it occurs after significant efforts and, notably, without a complete blockade of the cities.

“This is South Korea’s fortress and its people,” President Moon Jae-in said Thursday.

How they did it?

South Korea experienced a large increase in infections in February after a religious group in the southeast city of Daegu was identified as a focus of contagion.

A member of the Jesus Shincheonji Church was found to have infected dozens of people, and thousands of cases were later linked to the religious group.

In fact, at one point Shincheonji-related cases accounted for about half of the total reported in the country.

. South Korea launched massive covid-19 screening campaigns across the country.

Faced with the spread, the authorities adopted strict measures in different aspects of daily life that made it possible to control the outbreak.

One of the government’s reactions was to launch a massive testing campaign detection of the disease.

In addition to offering free tests, clinics were opened to screen people in their cars across the country.

The large number of tests applied made the number of infections in South Korea grow rapidly.

. People got used to receiving phone alerts for new infections nearby.

But also allowed authorities to find who was infected from the beginning, isolate them and treat them effectively.

South Korea too start an aggressive tracking contacts to find people who would have interacted with a confirmed case, examine and isolate them.

When someone tests positive, the authorities send an alert to those who live or work nearby. People soon got used to receiving a flurry of these messages from the authorities.

All churches in South Korea were advised to close while officials tried to control public gatherings.

But they were the parliamentary elections on April 15 the that really they put tested South Korea’s ability to contain the virus.

Thousands of people lined up in front of the polling stations to vote. They received plastic gloves, were told to stay separate, and had their temperature taken before they entered the voting tables.

South Korea held its parliamentary elections amid the pandemic.

. Subway stations were constantly disinfected to keep them virus-free.

It was feared that the vote could cause an increase in the number of cases, but two weeks later, it is clear that this has not happened. And the ruling party won a resounding victory, which may indicate public support for its handling of the crisis.

The country also managed to keep its public transport relatively virus-free.

Subway stations have been meticulously cleaned and cleaned with disinfection sprays so travelers can breathe easily.

How do you live now?

Now, social distancing orders are maintained in churches, schools, companies, offices, although it is not clear if all restaurants and cafes adhere to such strict rules.

But for many, life seems to be returning to a new normal.

People go outside, but they have to take your temperature before entering events public or buildings.

Baseball, which is extremely popular in South Korea, will resume on May 5, albeit with no spectators in the stadiums.

.Churches have reopened their doors, but ceremony participants must keep their distance and wear their face masks.

.Baseball games will be played again, albeit without an audience in the stadiums.

Referees must wear gloves and masks, and players are prohibited from spitting or colliding hands without gloves.

The students They have returned to classes, although just virtually, so lThe classrooms remain empty.

“In fact, we are breaking new ground,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said when classes resumed in mid-April.

“We will try to make sure that remote learning works well, but we will do everything we can to stabilize the COVID-19 pandemic so that our children can go back to school,” he said.

Now anyone arriving in the country must now undergo 14 days of quarantine, making it unlikely that any traveler will spread the virus.

But officials are cautious. The KCDC have said that until there is a vaccine, this pandemic will inevitably return.

.Lunch is no longer a time to socialize and catch up with friends from work in South Korea.

.The rules also applied to these students, seen sitting here for their exams last week, making sure there is no chance of contact (and even less chance of cheating).

BBC

.