After months of social restrictions in China to prevent the spread of covid-19, citizens are returning to their jobs, although things are not the same as before.

This Wednesday, in addition, schools have reopened at the epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, and the students have attended class after going through the temperature control and with the masks on and keeping the social distance.

Given that, we wonder What is life like now in the Asian giant?

.The students have returned to school this Wednesday in Wuhan.

When Gao Ting left Wuhan in China’s Hubei province to return to her hometown for the Lunar New Year, she was excited to see old friends and go out to dinner.

Back then, remember that face masks were rare among your colleagues and people in general. She didn’t use it either.

She left the provincial capital, where she works, three days before January 23, when she would be subjected to a strict closure to stop the spread of the disease that would later be called COVID-19.

As a consequence, Gao, 34, would pass 68 days trapped in the apartment from his parents in Yichang, a city of four million people, about 300 kilometers west of Wuhan.

“Staying home was the only option. Every day people came to take our temperature, ”says Gao.

“It was good to spend more time with the family, eat together, talk together. There were eight of us, including my sister-in-law’s family and my brother-in-law. ”

More than two months later, on March 29, Gao returned to work. “There were a lot of people on the subway,” he says of the first return trip. “They were all wearing masks.”

Other than that, the rest was business as usual, as most people were engrossed in their phones. It was almost as if nothing had changed.

But the job landscape told a different story.

A tough challenge

Gao works in operations management for the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group in one of the most popular shopping areas in Wuhan.

Chǔhé Hànjiē is a long, paved street full of international and local brands, but business is slow.

.In Wuhan, the government managed to control the virus outbreak, and employees are returning to work under strict controls.

Part of Gao’s job is to measure the number of clients coming to that location for his employer, who invested and developed the area.

“60,000 people were arriving, on average, daily in 2019. Now there are around 10,000 people per day.”

Despite that, Gao is getting busier and her work has become more arduous, and she usually stays in the office until nine o’clock at night.

On weekends he works from home, to advance in what was pending.

Their role also involves calling local businesses to try to attract them in order to lease vacant units.

“Brands are not doing good business. We try to help them. Many companies do not have money and they can’t pay the rent. Some are closing, “says Gao.

And those who have not done so should be careful not to contribute to increased infection rates.

Wuhan restaurants now close at 7pm and customers cannot sit inside. Very few people are seen wandering the streets after that hour.

In the case of Gao, the company is in charge of delivering lunches and dinners.

Longest weekend

For much of February, millions of Chinese citizens worked from home, which for many was a new experience.

Now some, but not all, have returned to the office, although less economic activity means that some struggling companies are reducing working hours and wages.

.Before entering work, employees must undergo temperature control.

Others, like Gao Ting, are working longer than before while trying to start the business again.

Chinese local authorities have proposed weekends of Two days and a half to encourage consumer spending.

Jiangxi province in eastern China recently implemented that plan. However, the new measures are voluntary and companies can choose how to implement them.

Other provinces, such as Hebei, Gansu and Zhejiang, have also recommended the 2.5-day weekend to stimulate the economy.

Fear of a second wave of infections

The presence of COVID-19 it’s still on everyone’s mind, as health officials worry about a possible second wave of infections.

Many office and apartment buildings have security personnel to measure the temperature of those who will enter.

Amal Liu, 26, works for a major Chinese state insurance company in southern Shenzhen.

In his office, and in many others, everyone must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

“In the canteen we must sit apart”Liu says.

.After months of quarantine, workers and families have begun to use public spaces.

He says that some foreign workers, with whom he communicates to work, now feel the effects of their own prolonged confinement.

“I didn’t like working from home, it wasn’t as efficient as it was in the office,” says Liu, who prefers regular office hours.

For others, relationships with international clients have also declined.

Ariel Zhong, 25, works for a leading Chinese video game streaming platform in Hu Ya, Guangzhou, and is responsible for developing emerging markets.

Zhong was living in Mexico and making regular trips between Asia and Latin America, but by the end of March I was back in China.

Upon arrival in her country, she was quarantined at a hotel and then worked from home for a week. Since April 15, he returned to the office, with some notable changes.

.Some companies have implemented flexible work schedules so that employees don’t go to the office at the same time.

Before Lunar New Year, his work hours were fixed. “But now we have flexible arrival and departure timesas long as we work for a nine-hour period, including lunch, “he says.

These staggered hours are due in part to the fact that social distancing on public transportation causes delays and also prevents many people from entering and leaving the building at the same time.

Despite not being able to travel abroad, Zhong is happy to be back at the office, because he claims to have a more efficient work routine, especially because he needs a stable and fast internet speed.

The problem is that his salary has decreased significantly, since 60% of his salary is made up of incentives to travel abroad, something that he cannot do in the current circumstances.

Less efficient work

Zhang Xiaomeng, professor of organizational behavior at the Cheung Kong Graduate Business School in Beijing, found that many employees reported reduced efficiency when working from home.

In a survey conducted by his team, more than half of the 5,835 respondents reported a reduced efficiency when working from home.

.Some workers have seen their wages cut due to the business constraints the pandemic has imposed.

Almost 37% did not report a change in their efficiency, while less than 10% said they worked more efficiently from home.

Krista Pederson, who works in Beijing for Hogan Assessment Systems, a company that conducts personality assessments, says China is in an ideal position to include a more flexible work style, with the technology and infrastructure to support this alternative.

But this additional flexibility could come at a cost.

Increased pressure on employees

“We have also seen an increase in expectations about responsiveness at all times, with a higher pressure so that employees respond more quickly or are willing to have meetings during non-business hours, ”says Pederson.

However, this trend is not seen in all sectors.

“We have heard that some of our state-owned company clients are investigating and trying to return to the traditional work environment,” he says.

Pederson believes this is because “they are highly structured organizations that rely on structure to get things done.”

She says that in personality evaluations, leaders in these companies often score higher on things like “tradition” and “safety.”

“We cannot say that we are safe”

Not all of China was seriously affected by covid-19, but there were side effects in the country as a whole.

He Kunfang, 75, is a retired doctor who practiced traditional Chinese medicine.

. Stores have started to open their doors and authorities are looking for alternatives to encourage consumption.

She lives with her husband in Kunming, in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

“We have not been much affected by the virus,” he says. “The food supply is stable, but we used to swim three times a week, and now we can’t go to the pool.”

Her 30-year-old daughter, who lived in Beijing, now lives with them.

“My daughter is a conference interpreter. She works as a freelancer and her employment has been affected, ”says He.

Travel to the country is still very restricted, so the business of international conferences, not to mention tourism, has been hit hard, a side effect that is being replicated around the world.

“He has to pay the rent in Beijing, as well as loans, fees and insurance.”

Many countries are looking to China to get an idea of ​​what life would be like when restrictions on staying home are lifted.

But still there is a lot of uncertainty in China and many are anxious as they watch other countries struggle to contain the virus.

“We are still in the coronavirus period,” says Ariel Zhong, stressing that the end of this global pandemic depends largely on a worldwide collective effort.

“Looking at other countries, we cannot say that we are safe… If other countries do not control it, we will all be affected ”.

