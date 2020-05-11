New York —

Now that you spend more time at home, look around you. You have closets in the bedroom, tiles in the bathroom and kitchen and running water which, after using it, disappears as if by magic?

Did you know that all this is so largely due to one or another epidemic?

Closets, for example, became the norm in the early 20th century, when the cabinets of yesteryear began to be considered unsanitary.

Why?

Because in them accumulated, in places difficult to clean, something that since the middle of the previous century had gone from being a nuisance to a health risk: dust.

Thus, embedded furniture became an integral part of the architectural design of homes to such an extent that you would surely miss seeing a room or kitchen without them.

But while dust aversion took decades to produce this result, responses to other threats did not give as much respite.

The great change of the 19th century

Waves of epidemics that killed high percentages of populations conjugated with scientific theories, right or wrong, shaped our built world, and fundamentally changed our reality.

“In the last 150 years, life expectancy has increased from around 45 to 80 years and it is fair to say that half of that is due to architecture and engineering and the other half to the medical communityJakob Brandtberg Knudsen, dean of the school of architecture at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Denmark, told BBC News.

“We tend to think that the big changes are because we have hospitals and things like that. That is not the big change. The big change came before, when we got have clean water and handle dirtyas well as better homes ”.

An example of this was a nauseating event known as “The Great Stink” that served as a catalyst for a monumental construction project that dramatically improved the health of the public.

In the hot summer of 1858, temperatures of over 30ºC caused the distinctive aroma of the River Thames – used for centuries as a dumping ground for human, animal and industrial waste – to invade London and forced members of the brand new Parliament to finally take action ” for the purification of the Thames and the drainage of the metropolis ”.

The purpose of the aqueduct was “The merciful reduction of the epidemic” of the most feared disease, cholera, which affected the rich and poor and for which there was no cure.

And he did it: in 1866, most of London was saved from an outbreak of cholera that affected only those who lived in the only area that needed to be connected to the network.

“The devilish smell”

That achievement was a happy coincidence because the plan was based on a scientific error.

The idea was to rid its residents of what was believed to be the cause of illness and death: the “devilish smell” that the water emitted and not the bacteria that lived in it.

The miasmatic theory stated that the diseases came from toxic air (miasma), since it contained suspended particles of decomposing matter that produced a vitiated vapor, which caused the disease.

Although it was refuted over time, “miasma theory was the great transformer of urban space, more than the understanding of bacteriological disease“Declares medical anthropologist Christos Lynteris.

.Bronze was a preferred choice in private and public settings as it was believed to have antimiasmatic properties. Today, it is still being studied as it seems that in certain cases they provide an unsuitable surface for microbes.

For her, the hypodamic layout, which had been abandoned in the Middle Ages, was recovered, as it facilitated the introduction of sewer systems.

This organization of cities that is so familiar to us today, with streets that intersect at right angles and form square or rectangular blocks, became the preferred option, as it acquired a new meaning.

“Like tiles and bronze, which were highly prized for being considered antimiasmatics, hypodamic tracing was not a new invention. What happened was that they were invested with anti-epidemic properties“Says Lynteris, co-author of” The Plague and the City. “

And the streets, straight or curved, were covered with cobblestones, “largely due to sanitary logic, since those toxic gases that infected humans not only floated in the air but could be trapped in objects or walls or surfaces, which they absorbed them and then released them, ”explains the medical anthropologist.

“They wanted to seal the poisonous underground gases”he adds.

Not only in the streets: the walls of the houses were covered, covered and varnished so that they had a protective shield. The cracks caused terror.

“The cemeteries were moved to the outskirts of the cities, because the miasma was thought to come from the rotting corpses.

“And cities that for centuries had been walled fell their fortifications to make way for the wind.”

One of them was Barcelona.

¡¡¡Down with the walls !!!

That was the clamor of the people of Barcelona in the mid-19th century, when the 187,000 inhabitants of the prosperous industrial city lived confined in the 2 km² that surrounded the centuries-old walls.

Barcelona was suffocating, overcrowding worsened the severe lack of hygiene in the city and the epidemics were devastating.

Finally, in 1844, the walls began to fall and, soon after, the Madrid government, to the chagrin of the Catalan architects, commissioned an unknown engineer named Ildefons Cerdà the reinvention of the city.

BBC The expansion of Barcelona was an extraordinary work.

Without the walls limiting it, the engineer had space at his disposal and in it he proposed to create a city that would facilitate well-being, that would help reduce high mortality rates and improve the health of the inhabitants.

To achieve this, he did studies that led him to calculate the volume of air a person needs to breathe correctly.

After concluding that the narrower the streets, the more dead there were, he opted to widen them, to give way to the wind and open the way to the rays of the sun.

I was doing the same Georges-Eugène Haussmann, a public official who received the title of Baron from Emperor Napoleon III, with whom he worked on the ambitious renovation of Paris and who gave the city, among other things, its beautiful and wide boulevards.

It was another of the great large-scale projects of the time that incorporated sanitary purposes, and gave us some of the aspects of the cities that we enjoy the most, such as gardens and open spaces in which to rest and receive the sun and open air, medicines for a variety of ailments including “white plague” or tuberculosis.

Lessons learned in one place were used elsewhere to improve the health of the inhabitants, even if it was based on a theory that would soon be obsolete.

Microscopic enemies

Miasmatic theory dominated healthcare discourse for centuries and was slow to yield to the new germ theory of biological contagion, product of the discoveries by Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch of microorganisms as the causes of the disease, which revealed the ubiquitous microbial life.

But little by little the miasma evaporated and “when bacteriology came into play and the identification of specific vectors – such as the mosquito – was achieved, the intervention began to be more focused,” explains Lynteris.

“With malaria or yellow fever, for example, it was about draining swamps or avoiding having surfaces where water could accumulate.”

. Transmission of malaria in the United States was eliminated in the early 1950s through the use of insecticides, drainage ditches, and the incredible power of mosquito nets on windows and doors.

“Compared to the gigantic work of building cities, the new interventions were smaller; even if they were on a large scale and having a great impact, they were not as great as the antimiasmatics ”.

That doesn’t mean no They left paw print.

Have you noticed that old houses have external drain pipes, while modern buildings are not visible?

It is due to a bacteriological war that we continue to wage.

The war on rats

Like dust, rats went from an annoyance – an ever-present animal that ate food and destroyed things – to an aberration.

“Rats used to be considered disease free. But when their link to the bubonic plague was discovered, a global war was unleashed against them“Says Lynteris, who has studied the third plague epidemic, which killed 12 million people on 5 continents between 1855 and 1959.

Wellcome Collection War was declared, globally.

By the 1920s, there was already a very systematic application of rat-proof measures, such as changing structures in private houses and public buildings, to prevent them from entering or nesting.

“That involved a lot of concrete, a lot of metal and also adjustments to prevent buildings from climbing … they even put obstacles in their way, but rats are very smart and they avoided them, so it was a constant fight“

The foundations of the buildings had to be concrete, as the rats dug to enter underneath them.

“Before you would not have intervened an existing house to change the foundations, but after the scientific discovery, the health authorities ordered it and governments gave incentives to do so,” stresses the medical anthropologist.

“It was a global transformation of the materialization of the built space we inhabit“

In present tense

Thus, these and other epidemics triggered changes to which we are already accustomed and come to seem even obvious.

But not everything is past, and architecture continues to look for ways to improve our health.

In fact, Jakob Brandtberg Knudsen, who in addition to working at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Denmark is the owner of the architectural firm Ingvarstsen, is part of a project involving doctors, biologists and architects working together to try to prove once and for all what is the effect of a good house.

“It started as a search for home designs to prevent malaria, but it spread to other diseases, including respiratory diseases.”

Courtesy of Ingvartsen “The houses surprise because they look like glass. We did experiments and ended up choosing a very sophisticated type of super light steel, made without producing any waste, ”says Knudsen.

In the coming months, the first randomized trial will be launched in Tanzania, which will monitor around 1,500 children who will live in a new housing style for 3 years.

The hope is to show that these children will be healthier than those who live in existing houses.

“We have a lot of evidence from other places that seems to indicate that houses are a really important factor in the health of residents, even if you include socioeconomic factors.

Courtesy of Ingvartsen The emphasis is on children.

“We are contributing to that old discussion between architecture and health, but using a new tool – science – to demonstrate what the effect is,” says Knudsen.

And the coronavirus?

Projects like this one, which tries to deal with health problems that persist in certain regions of the world, or those that face modern epidemics, such as urban designs to make cities in which people can move on foot or by bicycle – exercising instead of sitting inside a car, they show that architecture and health walk together.

“It is a relatively easy thing that we can do for the benefit of everyone,” Knudsen says, “because we are building all the time, so if we only do it a little better, the difference can be great.”

Not only big but very necessary.

The 21st century has so far seen Sars, Mers, Ebola, bird flu, swine flu and now covid-19.

If we have indeed entered an era of pandemics, we would have to design the cities of tomorrow so that the exterior does not become a prohibited area, but remains a safe and livable space.

With this in mind, several architectural firms have been projecting changes that portend from the end of the skyscraper to the massive introduction of technologies that allow us go through life without coming into direct contact with anything around us.

If more permanent measures were taken on the minimum area per person in offices or in elevators, the construction of tall and super tall towers for both offices and residences would be less economically attractive.

However, medical anthropologist Christos Lynteris does not anticipate major changes.

“Airborne diseases – in history, at least – have not had much impact on architecture.

“What can change due to the coronavirus is the construction for distancing, so that spaces like open offices can go out of style, or theaters with more spaced places, but what else? With airborne diseases there is not much you can do to buildings or to the design of cities. “

However, when they spoke with BBC Mundo about the changes to come, both Knudsen and the architect David García – who has extensively studied the concept of quarantine and its spatial implications – reflected on transformation into a more intimate space: our home.

“The coronavirus changed the concept of privacy,” Knudsen noted.

Suddenly, the SARS-CoV-2 quarantine forced a series of functions that used to happen in other spaces above our home space, even though it was not designed to absorb all of that.

.The distinction between public and private space was blurred by quarantine.

“For the first time in a fairly global way we are experiencing a new vision of our domestic sphere, which has had to become our gymnasium, the children’s school, our workplace, our area of ​​reflection and meditation, the space in which we have to interact with friends… ”said García, founder of MAP Architects (Copenhagen).

“Since I am sure that these epidemics are going to return globally, I propose that we should reconsider how our domestic space can be flexible so that it can accommodate these needs that we have every day.

“I also think we have to think about how we can create containment spaces so that there is a faster reaction,” said the architect.

At the end of the day, García concluded, yesterday and today, “until a remedy to an epidemic can be found, the only cure that exists is architecture“

