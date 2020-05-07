New York —

WWE actor and wrestler John Cena decided to fulfill the dream of a boy who fights cancer and she longed to meet him, despite the fact that this implied leaving the confinement in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The little one of 7 yearscalled David castle, has advanced stage Wilms tumor disease, which is a type of kidney cancer, so the gladiator decided to visit him to motivate him in his fight against this evil.

John had the support of Odessa Fire Department, Florida, to get to the boy’s house, who lOr they moved and helped him with all the sanitation measures for his visit.

Already in the meeting with David, The wrestler took time to chat with him and present him with two replicas of his WWE World Title Belts, signed jerseys, armbands, and an action figure.

Tammy Miller, the boy’s mother, related that David cried with emotion when he realized the dream of meeting his wrestling idol and that he lived an unforgettable moment, a balm that will help you face the chemotherapy and radiation sessions in the coming months.

