De la Hoya clarified that saying that “he would finish it in two rounds” was not a challenge, but an opinion

Conor McGregor wants to get on the ring.

The answer came from Conor McGregor after the statement by Oscar de la Hoya, who said that the MMA fighter has nothing to do in boxing and that despite his 12 years without going to the ring, he could defeat him in two rounds.

Retired boxer Óscar de la Hoya assures that if he were to face Conor McGregor in the ring, he would knock him out in 2 rounds. # Box #MMA #DelaHoya #McGregor #Conor #ConorMcGregor #UFC #DiarioMMA The full note on https: // t. co / GdRoYWCQ8Q pic.twitter.com/2Cn895pn7N – MMA Newspaper (@DiarioMma) May 6, 2020

The Notorious wanted to take advantage of that fighter’s talk with Brian Campbell on the State of Combat podcast and it didn’t take long to launch a dart on social media:

“I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya”The Irishman posted on Twitter shortly after learning the statement, trying to compromise the former boxer.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

However, the strategy did not work for him, as the Golden Boy sent his response to this comment clarifying the situation.

“For the record: McGregor, I never challenged you. They asked me a question, and I just told the truth”Explained the former lawyer, who retired from the ring in 2008.

For the record: McGregor, I never challenged you. I was just asked a question and I simply spoke the truth… 🥊 – Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 8, 2020

McGregor already had a foray into boxing, when he faced Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight and lost, but the fighter from UFC He does not take his finger off the line and insists on going back to the ring and in recent days it has been rumored that it could be against “Canelo” Álvarez.

#TVCDTotal CANELO IS WAITING FOR MCGREGOR @ CANELOTEAM confirms that @Canelo can fight with @TheNotoriousMMA Change it we are live! @Megacable 315 and @TotalPlayMX 575 pic.twitter.com/nEVBZhJnEP – TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) May 1, 2020

