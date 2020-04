The Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, He reported that 783 people died from coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours. The figure represents slight rebound compared to Friday, the day 777 died. So far, 8,627 have lost their lives in the state following the pandemic.

“These are amazing numbers. Behind this number are individuals and families, and untold loss and pain. We cry to all of us who lost because of this virus, ”he said.