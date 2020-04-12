“758 people died yesterday from Covid-19. It is a number that I hope to see fall because the curve has been flattening out in a terribly, terribly high number, ”reported Andrew Cuomo, the governor of the New York State. With these new data, the total death toll rose to 9,385.

The governor compared the outbreak with September 11 – “the greatest tragedy I have had to live through so far” – when 2,753 lives were lost, however he noted that the victims of the coronavirus in New York are already three times more than the deceased in the attacks on the Twin Towers.

Cuomo also recalled that it is not just numbers, but people, “and each family that has experienced a loss is in our thoughts and prayers.”