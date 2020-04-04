The death toll in New York State, epicenter of the United States coronavirus pandemic, climbed to 3,565 this Saturday after registering a record 630 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported the governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The number of confirmed cases grew to 113,704, with 63,306 in New York City alone. According to Cuomo, the peak of the epidemic has not yet been reached, but it is closer.

On Friday Cuomo signed the new New York budget for $ 177 billion. “This is a moment in history like no other and government needs to function and deliver results”, Indicated during the signing of the budget project, the governor, who faces the most difficult moment of his administration with the pandemic in New York, epicenter of the virus in the country.

The budget for 2020-2021 is made up of nine bills, including the one that typifies certain hate crimes and that is named after Rabbi Josef Neumann, victim of a machete attack on five Orthodox Jews last December and who died on March 29, at the age of 72.

The measure, which according to Cuomo would be the first law of this type in the US, was presented by the governor last January during his address on the state of affairs, after hate crimes against Jews in the region increased.

The new law will consider domestic terrorism massive acts of violence motivated by race, color, origin, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, age or disability. Anyone carrying out a shooting based on these reasons will not be held on bail and faces a life sentence.

“We still treat terrorism as an act committed by foreigners. Now it’s a two-front war on terrorism. It is fueled by hatred: from abroad and hatred here at home, ”he said at the time.

Additionally, the bill would also create a domestic terrorism task force to analyze mass shootings and make security recommendations.

The US recommended covering your face in public

The United States Government recommended this Friday cover your face in public to avoid coronavirus infectionsalthough President Donald Trump said that he will not follow that suggestion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations, which now also urge citizens to use pieces of cloth to cover your face when they are in public.

“The CDC is recommending the use of non-medical face masks as an additional voluntary measure. It is voluntary, it should not be done. It’s voluntary, I don’t think I’m going to do it“The president announced at a press conference, although he said that” it may be a good thing. “

The CDC’s recommendation at the federal level follows those that the mayors of New York and Los Angeles had already made to their residents in recent days.