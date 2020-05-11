New York —

Vice President and senior health officials will quarantine, but supervisors encourage employees to come to the office

The presidential residence claims to be “working carefully” to avoid infection.

Photo:

Anna Moneymaker / EFE

After this weekend two White House aides tested positive for coronavirus, the precautions have been intensified although the high positions that could be exposed have responded differently: some of them will do voluntary quarantine at home and others will continue to attend their workplaces.

Both the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Stephen Hahn, and Robert Redsfield, the network of the Centers for Allergy and Infectious Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), have announced that they will quarantine. For his part, the doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would carry out what he called “modified” quarantine.. This Sunday, Bloomberg published that the vice president Mike Pence will not go to the White House either.

However, the supervisors are encouraging Administration staff to come to the office And officials traveling with President Donald Trump will not stay home for the 15 days that health authorities recommend to people who have been in contact with infected people.

The White House press office did not respond to The Washington Post whether people who worked with Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Pence, or with a military assistant to Trump, will continue to go to work.

“The President’s Physician and White House Proceedings Continue working carefully to ensure all precautions are taken to keep the president, the first family, and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times, ”said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

However, concern grew among the staff of the official residence of the American president after the three seniors decided to take voluntary measures of confinement, as anonymous sources told the Post.

Staff who contacted Miller did receive calls on Saturday from officials trying to assess your exposure to the virus, according to a newspaper told the capital city people who received the call.

On the other hand, all the employees of the White House received a circular advising them to “make the most of teleworking” and to “work remotely if possible”.

