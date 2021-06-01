New York commemorates Memorial Day with renewed meaning by pandemic

15 minutes. Veterans, members of the armed forces and authorities gathered this Monday in New York to pay tribute to the fallen Americans, in a relative return to normality in the celebrations of Memorial Day, which a year ago had to be virtual due to the pandemic of the covid-19.

The main event in the Big Apple took place at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, on the banks of the Hudson River, where a wreath was made and a 100-foot-long American flag was unfurled. (30 meters).

“Memorial Day is a day to remember those we lost, those we knew, and those we didn’t. It is also a day to evaluate, to remember who we are, why we are called to higher ideals as Americans, “said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in his speech.

Find that unit

The Democratic politician acknowledged that the pandemic has been a severe blow to the US and makes this exercise and a commitment to unity even more necessary.

“The pandemic unleashed more on us than we could have ever imagined, but we persevered, all of us, as New Yorkers, as Americans. We find something within ourselves. (…) While we unite our nation again, let us find that unity that we feel in those moments (…) by creating something better, ”he insisted.

With the city in the process of reopening, the Memorial Day ceremony once again brought together numerous military and veterans in person. They all flocked to the Intrepid, an aircraft carrier anchored for decades in the Big Apple and turned into a museum.

The event was not the only one, as other smaller ones were held around New York to pay tribute to the fallen. One of them was held in Queens in which the popular Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez intervened.