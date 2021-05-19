New York commemorates a car hit in Times Square

15 minutes. This Tuesday marks four years since that fateful day in which a man rammed a group of people in the famous Times Square in New York, causing the death of a young man and 22 injured.

The NYPD filed charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated manslaughter with a vehicle against Richard Rojas, 26, a resident of the New York neighborhood from the Bronx.

Rojas tested positive for the drug PCP (phencyclidine, a hallucinogen) and told police what God ordered him to do so, reports CNN, citing a source from the investigations.

Rojas also suffered from “mental disorders” and was convinced that the Police it would kill him, adds CNN.

The man tried to flee but was arrested at the place of the facts. He was then taken to an institution for drug testing. and alcohol.

Background

The detainee drove his car on the sidewalk of Times Square at noon (16:00 GMT) for three and a half blocks until he collided with bollards. The fatality is an 18-year-old woman and her 13-year-old sister is injured.

The mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, said that there is no indication that it is a terrorist act.

Rojas, a Navy veteran, had previously been arrested in 2008 and 2015 for drunk driving. And also this month for threatening a person visiting his apartment with a kitchen knife. He was also arrested for attacking a taxi driver while he was stationed in the military at the Jacksonville, Florida base between 2011 and 2014.

Times Square at the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, is one of the main tourist attractions in New York. Some 300,000 people pass through the square every day, according to figures from the Times Square Alliance.

Of the 22 injured, four are in critical condition and three are seriously ill. The other 15 suffer less serious injuries.