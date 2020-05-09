New York —

When the little ones combine creativity with a little fresh air, this beautiful trend of drawings on the street results

Going out to draw on the street could have increased given the interest in going out to get fresh air.

Expressing feelings when you are a child is sometimes very simple, Painting and drawing are regularly that outlet for emotions that little ones use when they experience strong sensations in their lives.

Due to the prolonged confinement of the coronavirus pandemic, children returned to rainbows as their symbol of hope in various countries of the world, but now the drawings have been expanded to the street with colored chalk in a beautiful expression of art.

Sidewalk chalk art is proving to be a timeless activity that is increasing in popularity. NBC News reported that families have also been using chalk art as a way to spread messages of hope during the pandemic and some are even using it to communicate with friends and family that they may not be able to see right now.

Searches for “sidewalk chalk” skyrocketed in the past month, and online retailer Zuliy told Shop TODAY that he has seen an increase in interest in sidewalk chalk kits. According to Zuliy brand program manager and trend expert Savannah Scofield, The increase in interest could be because it is a great way to get the much needed fresh air.

“It is another way to spend quality time with your family, putting those messages on your sidewalk,” Scofield told the newspaper.

And is that parents do not always agree that children spend their free time in front of a screen, so Going out to the front of the house with lots of colored chalk to create sidewalk art is a great option for the family.

This activity that demands creativity in the little ones is becoming more popular every day, so now that little by little we will go back to the streets We will see these drawings on the sidewalks made by children full of love and feelings.

