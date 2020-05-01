New York —

“El Coloso” played for Real Madrid in the 1995-96 season.

Photo:

Shaun Botterill / .

Soccer player Freddy Rincón is one of the best midfielders that Colombia has given in recent times, his best time was in Brazilian soccer, defending the shirts of Palmeiras and Corinthians, although he also wore those of Santos and Cruzeiro.

However, the player’s passage through the Real Madrid he was not so lucky, as he only played 21 matches in all the tournaments of the season, scoring only one goal. And in a recent interview, the player attributed this to the fact that he suffered discrimination at the club.

A former Real Madrid footballer accuses the club of racism.

Colombian international Freddy Rincón played for Real Madrid in the 1995-1996 season, after which he was transferred to Palmeiras, Brazil.

I was not white because of this I couldn’t impose myself.

😲😲😲🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/DshUyLhDuP – Enzo Viking (@EnzoVikingo) May 1, 2020

The talk was given in a live broadcast on the Caracol TV Instagram account and when asked what he lacked to shine with the merengue club, Without hesitation the Colombian replied: “I lacked being white. I did not suffer racism day by day, but to play within Real Madrid, yes. With Valdano (Jorge) it was very difficult because they had a lot of pressure on him ”.

Freddy Rincón: I lacked being white. I did not suffer racism day by day, but to play within Real Madrid, yes. With Valdano it was very difficult because they had a lot of pressure on him. It was heavy because there are many egos, a lot of pride, they are things that gives him being in the best team in the world. pic.twitter.com/JHtF4QSYCZ – RealEspartaβ (@RealEspartaB) April 30, 2020

This statement is linked to another one he previously gave to ESPN, in which he accuses the former president of the team, recently deceased by coronavirus, of discrimination, since he mentioned: “I was the only black man here. Lorenzo Sanz had already said that when I was president, the first to leave would be me. The coach had praised me, but they ripped off his ear and did not put me on. ”

Despite these drawbacks, Rincón told the television network that he is grateful for everything lived in the institution, since “the time I spent at Real Madrid because it made me mature as a man“He finished.

“It was heavy because there are many egos, a lot of pride, they are things that gives him being in the best team in the world. Rubbing shoulders with these figures was very good, I made good friends. I lacked being white. I did not suffer racism every day, but for play inside Real Madrid, yes. ” Freddy #Rincon 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/x972EFD1wJ – gaston (@pablogaudio) April 30, 2020

.