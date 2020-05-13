New York —

The record for the smallest man who lives among us returns to the Colombian Edward Niño Hernández, who had won it before in 2010

Edward Niño Hernandez, when he won the record for smallest man in 2010.

Photo:

RODRIGO ARANGUA / . / .

Edward Niño Hernández, from Colombia is the world’s smallest manannounced on Tuesday Guinness World Records.

The world record title was awarded in the midst of his birthday celebration when he turned 34 on Monday, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

“It is rare for these titles to break, but when they do, it is quite extraordinary. That is why today we are pleased to announce that Edward Niño Hernández is the smallest man who lives, at 33 years of age, as part of his recent birthday celebrations, ”said the Guinness World Records.

After turning 34 on May 10, Edward can now start his new year old with a fantastic new title: one he achieved with a height of 72.10 cm (2 ft 4.3938 in) tall.

Natalia Ramírez, a judge at Guinness World Records Latin America, presented Edward with an official certificate at a medical clinic in his hometown of Bogotá, Colombia, to honor this achievement.

His family and the orthopedist, Cristina Suárez, were at his side during the ceremony.

Born on May 10, 1986, Edward grew up like most children, with similar interests and reaching the right milestones.

However, when he reached the age of 4, he realized that he was not growing taller like his friends. Although her parents sought medical advice, her diagnosis of severe hypothyroidism nearly 20 years later confirmed why her natural growth was affected.

“I use my smile to conquer the world! I always share my big smile with everyone; that’s my charm, ”added Edward. “I can achieve everything I set out to do. Anything is possible … Size and height don’t matter! I want people to know who I really am: small in size, big in heart! ”

And while he’s thrilled to be the current record holder, this is not his first time in the record books.

IT’S OFFICIAL! We are pleased to confirm that Colombian Edward Niño Hernández has made it into the record books for being the world’s shortest man living (mobile) 🎊😄 https://t.co/ITaZB3urs4 pic.twitter.com/eOTcccccCg – GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 12, 2020

Edward became the owner of Guinness World Records by the same title on April 13, 2010, at age 24, at 70.21 cm. (2 feet 3.64 inches) tall.

This record was broken on October 14, 2010 by Khagendra Thapa Magar (Nepal, n. October 14, 1992), who became the new record holder at 67.08 cm (2 ft 2.41 in) tall.

After Khagendra’s sudden and sad passing on January 17, 2020, Edward regained the record title. Today, you can find Edward in Bogotá dancing reggaeton, merengue and vallenato music and enjoying life.

.