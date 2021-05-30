New York City triumph against Los Angeles FC (1-2)

05/30/2021 at 1:02 AM CEST

The New York City played and won 1-2 last Saturday’s match in the Banc of California Stadium. The Los Angeles FC came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the 2-1 victory against the Colorado Rapids. With respect to the New York team, the New York City he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Columbus Crew. After the game, the Los Angeles team is ninth at the end of the game, while the New York City is third.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Los Angeles FC, who took advantage of the play to open the scoreboard thanks to a goal of Baird at minute 56. However, the New York City achieved the tie by making it 1-1 thanks to a goal from Medina in the 70th minute. Subsequently, the New York team scored, which managed to come back with a goal of Ismael tajouri near the conclusion, at 90, thus ending the match with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the Los Angeles FC from Bob bradley relieved Blessing, Edwards Y Danny Musovski for Cifuentes, Baird Y Toast, while the technician of the New York City, Ronny Deila, ordered the entry of Morales, Tinnerholm, Sizes Magno, Ismael tajouri and Ibeagha to supply Chanot, Andres jasson, Parks, Moralez Y Sizes Magno.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of three cards were seen. By the Los Angeles FC the referee sanctioned with yellow to Toast, while in the New York team he admonished Medina and with red to Acevedo.

With this result, the Los Angeles FC is left with eight points and the New York City it goes up to 11 points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the New York City As the Los Angeles FC will play a new game against him New england revolution and the Houston Dynamo respectively.

Data sheetLos Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura, Murillo, Palacios, Blackmon, Atuesta (Danny Musovski, min.87), Kaye, Cifuentes (Blessing, min.73), Vela, Rossi and Baird (Edwards, min.73)New York City:Johnson, Sands, Callens, Chanot (Morales, min.66), Parks (Talles Magno, min.66), Acevedo, Medina, Amundsen, Andres Jasson (Tinnerholm, min.66), Castellanos and Moralez (Ismael Tajouri, min. 66)Stadium:Banc of California StadiumGoals:Baird (1-0, min. 56), Medina (1-1, min. 70) and Ismael Tajouri (1-2, min. 90)