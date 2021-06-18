New York City Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media Approved



One of the best ways for each ethnic group to keep informed is by accessing media in their own language.

Photo: Ramón Frisneda / Impremedia

As one more recognition that the Big Apple is a city of immigrants, made up of people from practically every corner of the planet and in which hundreds of different languages ​​are spoken, this Thursday the City Council approved with an overwhelming majority of 45 votes in favor, the bill to create the Office of Ethnic Media and Mayor’s Community in New York City, which will help keep these New Yorkers informed, in their own language, on matters related to city agencies.

The legislation, known as Intro. 2313, was sponsored by Dominican-born Councilor Ydanis Rodríguez, and was co-sponsored by Council President Corey Johnson, Councilor Oswald Feliz, and Brooklyn Borough President. Eric Adams.

One of the main responsibilities of the new entity will be to coordinate that the publicity of the municipal agencies also reaches the media of the various minority communities of the city. The bill establishes that the agencies spend 50% of their advertising spending on ethnic media and community, including print, digital, television and radio publications.

“Today is a very important day for the immigrant community, as this bill is passed, which will allow 50 percent of the money that the City invests in advertising to be used in the ethnic and community press,” said the Councilor Rodríguez, adding as an example, that programs “such as Ramón Aníbal, César Romero, Nazario, who have been around since the eighties and the City had never put a penny on them, from now on they will have to commit to this bill to invest ”.

Meanwhile, President Johnson acknowledged that community media “play a very important role in keeping New Yorkers informed, and this Council is proud to do everything possible to help this media continue.”

Under the new legislation, the Executive Director of Ethnic and Community Media It will be responsible, among other things, for overseeing the distribution of advertising resources by agencies, developing a list of approved ethnic and community media outlets, and conducting annual trainings for city officials and employees responsible for purchasing advertising.

“The diversity of our city is well represented in our ethnic and community media across all five boroughs,” Adams said. “I really appreciate the critical role these media play in empowering our communities, and I am committed to expanding the resources they need to continue providing vital information to New Yorkers.”

Just one example is enough

Councilor Rodríguez gave as an example, to demonstrate how now the Mayor’s Office and municipal agencies will be able to inform the public by placing advertisements in these media, the simple case of garbage. “In this city for years there are streets that have always been cleaned, but many do not know it. But now, (the agencies) will have to invest to inform the community if their street is cleaned or not ”.

And recalling that approximately 35% of New Yorkers speak another language, Rodríguez emphasized: “In New York City, millions of dollars are invested in campaigns such as the Municipal ID, Vision Zero, Covid programs, however that money has never reached the communities that speak Spanish like me, or that speak another language like the Jewish, Asian, African community ”.

The Big Apple is one of the most diverse cities in the world, with a universe of communities that literally represent every corner of the planet and one of the best ways for each ethnic group to stay informed is by accessing the media on their own language, and which highlight fundamental aspects of each culture.

And that is why the councilman representing Upper Manhattan has insisted that during the height of the pandemic, “it was these networks that helped spread important messages about health and safety among New Yorkers living in immigrant communities.”

Meanwhile, the executive director of the New York Immigrant Coalition Murad Awawdeh had already highlighted that the media “created by and for BIPOC New Yorkers (black, indigenous and people of color) provide a lifeline in a city as diverse as New York, where almost 600 languages ​​are spoken”

The antecedent

In May 2019, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued Executive Order 47 (EO 47), which requires all Mayor’s agencies to direct at least 50 percent of their annual print and digital advertising budgets toward community media and ethnic. And now, with Int. 2313-A, EO 47 will be codified and expanded, by requiring by law that all municipal agencies seek to direct at least 50 percent of their annual print, digital, television and radio advertising budgets towards community and ethnic media.