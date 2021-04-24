New York City Injects Resources to Facilitate Vaccination in the Corona-Elmhurst-Jackson Heights Hub

In the Corona neighborhood, in queens, after four months of the start of the immunization strategy against COVID-19, the vaccination percentages in this town continue to be until this Friday one of the lowest in the Big Apple.

In the ‘epicenter of epicenter’ of the pandemic last spring, only the 22% of all eligible groups in this location, with 73% Hispanic population, has received the total inoculation and the 39% at least a first dose.

The home of thousands of Latino families remains ‘distanced’ from the rest of the city, where half of the adults have already received their first dose, at a time when the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH ) aims to achieve herd immunity before the summer with the 70% and 90% of the entire vaccinated population.

This axis of Queens, which also includes the neighborhoods of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, According to DOHMH sources, it is of particular importance: One in five of its inhabitants works in the hospitality industry, which implies a segment of the New York population that by definition is priority in receiving this’ protection‘, to bet on the economic reactivation.

Help is available in Spanish at the Queens Mall vaccination center. (Photo: F. Martínez)

The City is closing in on Corona

And to improve vaccination rates there, the City took an important step. Now, with no prior appointments, no calls, no tech complications, no health insurance, just showing ID and proof of address, the inoculation that previously meant a tortuous path, which could involve weeks of waiting, can be achieved in a matter of minutes in the new vaccination center operated by DOHMH in the Queens Center Mall, in Elmhurst.

Mariangela soto, director of health promotion at DOHMH, assures that after consulting the communities they have worked to break all possible barriers.

“We have interpreters in Spanish that help the communities in all their doubts. Eligible people can enter this center without having made an appointment. We continue to link with community leaders to send those who offer other services. We insist no health insurance required, nor are there reasons to reveal immigration status. We must have confidence that the City only wants to protect us from COVID-19 for free, ”Soto insisted.

The vaccines are being offered at the former Modell sporting goods store in the 58-56 92nd Street from Queens Center Mall. The site, which has been in operation for a week, is open from 8 am to 7 pm every day.

“There are no excuses for people not to get vaccinated now. There are appointments available and that is an advantage we have in New York compared to many places in the world. I brought my mom. Everything has been very fast. And with very good attention ”, commented the Mexican Eleazar Puebla, 51 years old who took his mother Isaura Marín on Thursday to receive her first dose of Moderna in this ‘mega center’ of immunization.

The Peruvian immigrants Freddy and Claudia Raimondi They also received their respective doses, without major inconveniences.

“We had an appointment for the next few weeks at another center, but my husband and I found out that they could get it here faster. And we already did it, in just one day. Vaccination is a priority for us because we are owners of a restaurant in Queens and we must be protected by both customers and our workers, ”shared Claudia.

Peruvian Freddy Raimondi lightened the process at the Mall Center in Queens. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Get vaccinated without fear!

But despite all the initiatives, both the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office To bring injections closer to the arms of this segment of the city that is home to working-class families, there is still a resistance to new drugs, not only because of fears of side effects promoted by anti-vaccine groups, but also because of fear of believing that immigration status must be disclosed.

The Guatemalan day laborer Luis SocíasA 44-year-old Corona resident, like thousands of undocumented immigrants, he has his reservations.

“I don’t have any identification beyond my country’s passport. One takes fear. In the past we have been told that immigration status does not matter for many things. And it is not like that. One doubts that if they give you a vaccination where you have to give your address and your data, you will not stay somehow marked as illegal in a registry, ”said the Central American.

The Mayor’s Office for Migration Issues (MOIA) has held work groups and connected with community-based organizations, to move away the misperception of many undocumented people who, when vaccinated, think that they will remain in a database that could be shared with another agency.

“This week when the heritage of immigrants to New York City, the COVID-19 pandemic proved what we have always known, immigrants are essential. And our City has opened all the routes for our communities get vaccinated without fear ”, said MOIA commissioner Bitta Mostoffi.

The Ecuadorian immigrant Luisa Navas, 45 years old and a Jackson Heights resident, she prefers to wait to be inoculated. But not because of fears related to his legal status, but because he assumes that with the weeks he could receive a bill with the cost of a vaccine.

”One observes that in the health system here nothing is free. I have been afraid that they will come to charge me hundreds of dollars for a vaccine when I have months without working. I don’t need any more debt, ”he said.

The version that the doses against COVID-19 can mean a ‘hit to the pocket’ For some New Yorkers in the future, it is one of the great myths circulating in immigrant communities, especially in Queens.

Aida Illescas, activist of the International Ecuadorian Center based in Corona, narrates that the organizations that for years have built trust with the people, must now make more effort, because around vaccination there are comments “without any meaning”, especially now when the process is very simple so that it arrives without hindrance on the arm of all New Yorkers.

“They ask us a lot of questions. What if they are going to have to pay it later, if they are going to be registered. I insist that as immigrants we must be very clear that the City is doing everything in its power for immunizing all of us, regardless of our legal status, our health insurance. It is a public health issue that we must continue to strengthen. There are still many lies around the vaccine that people repeat in the street ”, concluded the community leader.

Mariangela Soto from DOHMH: “We are breaking down all barriers to immunization”

The Vaccine in Corona-Elmhurst-Jackson Heights