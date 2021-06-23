New York City host Atlanta United on matchday 12

06/23/2021 at 1:31 AM CEST

Next Thursday at 01:30 the match of the twelfth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the New York City and to Atlanta in the Yankee Stadium.

The New York City intends to improve his position in the competition after suffering a defeat against him New england revolution in the previous match by a score of 2-3. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won three of the eight games played so far and accumulate a figure of 10 goals conceded against 15 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Atlanta United achieved a two-way tie against Nashville SC, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. To date, of the seven games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a balance of nine goals scored against seven conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the New York City they have won once, they have been defeated twice and they have drawn once in four games played so far, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. In the role of visitor, the Atlanta United has a balance of one defeat and three draws in four games that he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the New York City Add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Yankee Stadium, resulting in a defeat and a draw in favor of the New York City. The last confrontation between the New York City and the Atlanta This tournament was played in September 2019 and concluded with a 4-1 result in favor of the New York City.

To this day, between the New York City and the Atlanta United there is a difference of one point in the ranking. The New York City He arrives at the meeting in seventh position with 11 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 10 points and occupy the tenth position in the tournament.