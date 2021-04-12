New York City Has Already Vaccinated More Than 5 Million New Yorkers Against COVID-19

This Monday the figure of five million doses of vaccines against coronarivus was reached administered in New York City, which puts the Big Apple ever closer to achieving the goal set by the authorities that by June at least five million New Yorkers are fully immunized, which means that they have already received both injections.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that until this Monday they had putor 553,342 vaccines, and that last Thursday was the day with the record number of immunized since the vaccination plan began, since in that single day they got 104,000 injections, which, according to the president, is more than the total number of people that make up the Albany population.

“We have been saying for a long time that we can put more than half a million vaccinations a week, and for the first time last week we reached that meter and surpassed it, and we will continue to do so, “he said. De Blasio, warning that this will be achieved “as long as we have the supplies, since now we are seeing some problems with the supplies of Johnson & Johnson ”.

Exactly, since the beginning of the vaccination effort, the five counties have already administered, between first and second doses, 5,106,027 injections, more than the total population of the state of Alabama.

“And the best news that comes with this is that we are opening more and more immunization centers in the five boroughs of the city. These community sites are working and attracting more people, such as senior centers, houses of worship, public housing… all these sites are working very well ”, emphasized the Mayor.

And among those new immunization sites that continue to open, De Blasio announced that this Monday one would be inaugurated in Times square, dedicated exclusively to the New York arts community, as Broadway, and the film and television production industry.