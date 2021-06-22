New York City Goes to the Polls Today to Choose Its Future With New Voting Method

East Tuesday, June 22 New York City will celebrate its municipal elections, in which more than 4 million registered voters (3.7 million from the Democratic Party and 566,000 of the Republican Party) will be able to go to the polls to cast their votes to elect the candidates who will contest the positions of Mayor, Comptroller, Ombudsman and Manhattan Attorney. Also at stake are the five borough presidencies and a majority of City Council members.

Because the Big Apple is a city with a very large Democratic majorityThose who win in these primaries are considered as eventual winners of the general elections, if nothing extraordinary happens.

And after the early voting day, which closed last Sunday and which had an incipient number of voters less than 200,000, the New York City Board of Elections (BOE) called on registered voters to go to the polls this Tuesday following the mask use and social distancing protocol that must be followed at voting sites. Election day It will begin at 6:00 in the morning, when by law all polling stations must open to vote and will end at 9:00 at night.

That municipal body warned that after the closing of the elections, the first preliminary reports on the results will be issued, but they warned that to know the final data, they will have to wait for it to be count the votes that were mailed and the rules of the new voting method are applied in order of preference.

This new system requires that to declare a winner in each contest, you must have 50% support, and if none of the candidates achieves it with the first final results, the contender will be eliminated in last place and their votes will be assigned. the other candidates, according to the order in which they were placed by the voters of said participant.

The Electoral Board He also recalled that voters can previously confirm the voting site to avoid setbacks and warned that there are rights protected by law.

“Freedom to cast your vote, free from coercion or intimidation by electoral officials or any other person. Accessible elections. Non-discriminatory equal access to the electoral system for all voters, including the elderly, the disabled, alternative linguistic minorities, the military, and foreign nationals, as required by federal and state laws and voting assistance. You can request assistance to vote due to blindness, disability or inability to read or write ”, assured the Electoral Board.

It is estimated that within the total number of voters entitled to exercise their electoral right this Tuesday, close to 20%, or about 1 million voters, are Hispanic, so they can be decisive in the final results, depending on the level of participation.

It should be noted that compared to 2013, this year there are 620,000 more voters, overall, and the different campaigns have tried to mobilize more voters to make their voices heard. In the municipal elections of Mayor almost 8 years ago, absenteeism reigned, with only 691,801 voters from the Democratic party, that is, 22%, deciding the future of New York. The mayor was elected with only 282,344 votes.

And judging by the comments of Latinos who have the right to vote and are registered, such as Juan Casalas placeholder imageThe fear is that once again the majority will not vote, as there seems to be disinterest among part of the electorate.

“This time I am not voting because I am not interested in who wins. They are all the same and there was no candidate who convinced me that I was a good option, ”said the Colombian.

In addition, Jose Medina, who claims to have been a regular voter in previous elections, showed the same sentiment, but said that whoever wins, he hopes that the new city leaders will take the city out of the crisis left by the COVID pandemic and crime .

“I don’t vote because I don’t know who to vote for. I think they all look alike and I don’t see any of them as bad but not so good either, so I’m still doubtful, “said the Ecuadorian.

But not all Latino voters go that way and Rosa Molano, Who claims to be excited to go to the polls early this Tuesday, affirms that these elections are an opportunity for the Big Apple to improve.

“I want a city where they put things in order, but without abuse from the police and without going to the extreme of taking them off the map, that’s why I think if Eric Adams or Garcia wins, the city will improve“Said the mother of the family.

“This is an absolutely vital choice.”

The Mayor Bill de Blasio He also referred to the elections and called Tuesday’s day a “crucial day for the future of New York City,” for which he asked registered voters to come out and demonstrate at the polls.

“This is an absolutely vital choice. It will help determine the future in New York City as few elections have done because we are emerging from the greatest crisis in our history. So all the offices that they will vote for, or they already have them with early voting or they are voting for them tomorrow on Election Day, they are going to decide the future of New York City and they should all be a part of it, “he said. the current president.

“We need a lot of people to come to really represent this city, so that the decision represents all the people. So, reminding everyone tomorrow, please vote, ”added De Blasio.

And on the possibility that the results take days and maybe in being known, due to the new voting system in order of preference, De Blasio asked to be patient.

“It can take weeks before we have a 100 percent bottom line. That’s awkward, nobody wants that. But it is not a news flash. It’s something we’ve been seeing, we’ve seen it coming for quite some time, ”said the Mayor. “And I would just tell New Yorkers that we will have to exercise a little patience here, something we’re not particularly good at as New Yorkers. But it takes a while to get the full and final count. “

Important data to keep in mind about election day

Polling stations will be open between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. When entering each electoral precinct, the use of a mask or face covering will be required. The 6-foot distance rule will also be maintained when entering any Electoral Board facility. If you want to know exactly or confirm your polling place, visit the site https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/ If you want to know more about the new election method in order of preference, you can look at this link from the Electoral Board: https://vote.nyc/page/ranked-choice-voting If you have questions or want to report an incident, you can call 1-866-Vote-NYC or 212-487-5496

Positions at stake in these elections

New Yorkers will elect in the primaries on June 22 the Republican and Democratic candidates to:

Mayor. Municipal Comptroller. Ombudsman. Presidents of the counties of Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island, Brooklyn and The Bronx. Members of the Municipal Council. The vast majority will not seek re-election due to a time limit. Manhattan District Attorney.

Tips on the new voting method by order of preferences

With the new electoral method, you can rank up to 5 candidates in order of preference: that is, your first-choice candidate, your second-choice candidate, and so on down to your fifth-choice candidate, if you wish. If you only want to select one, you can do it without problem. In option 1 you will select your first-choice candidate If you have a second-choice candidate, you will select him in “Option 2” and so on You can rank up to 5 candidates If you prefer, you can vote for a single candidate You can only choose one candidate for each option Do not select the same candidate for all options The results of the elections will not be known immediately, but after all the counts are made, including the votes sent by mail, and that the classification of candidates be counted, in contests where no one obtains 50% of all votes in the first level

Rights you have as a voter

The NYC Board of Elections advises that those who are registered have the right to vote, which includes voting for candidates and questions on the ballot and having enough time to do so Right to make their votes count: Vote in a voting system that is fit for purpose. operation and that allows votes to be cast accurately Right to voting secrecy Freedom to cast your vote, free from coercion or intimidation by electoral officials or any other person Accessible elections: Non-discriminatory equal access to the electoral system for all voters, including the elderly, the disabled, alternative language minorities, the military, and foreign nationals, as required by federal and state law Voting Assistance: You may request assistance in voting due to blindness, disability, or inability to read or write and ask for help in your language Voting by affidavit if your name does not appear listed on the voting ledger or voter registration or registration list, or does not provide identification when necessary

Candidates for Mayor

Andrew Yang Eric Adams Kathryn García Maya Wiley Scott Stringer Shaun Donovan Dianne Morales Raymodn McGuire

Candidates for the position of Comptroller of the City of NY

Corey Johnson Brad Lander Brian Benjamin Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Zachary Iscol Kevin Parker David Weprin

Candidates for the position of Ombudsman

Jumaane Williams, current Ombudsman seeking re-election Theo Chino: engineer Anthony Herbert: former radio host

Candidates for the Manhattan District Attorney