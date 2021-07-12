New York City families with children alerted to sign up for IRS checks up to $ 3,600

Sandra solorio She has 3 young children and confesses with great sincerity that the COVID-19 pandemic put her “Give birth to chayotes”, due to the lack of work that today she has, according to her, with a debt and a lit candle to each saint. And although the Mexican mother, who lives on the Lower East Side, says she tries to stay informed, she confessed that she had “no idea” that her family qualifies for the so-called ‘Child Tax Credit, known as ‘Child Tax Credit’, in English, which awards up to $ 3,600 for each child.

“They made my day. The truth is, if that’s how they say, it will be a relief for many poor people like me, “said the woman from Guerrero, with a huge smile, after reiterating that she was completely unaware of the relief program that They will begin to be deposited and sent this coming Thursday.

“I thought that since I earned so little, and I did not file ‘taxes’ last year, much less this year, then I could not claim anything. That little money will come to me fallen from the sky“Added the mother, who just two weeks ago returned to her job cleaning an office in Manahattan.

And with the concern that in the Big Apple there are still thousands of families like that of Sandra solorio who are not informed about the reliefs approved by Congress and the Biden Administration to which they are entitled, and who increased the amounts of the child credit to $ 3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and $ 3,600 For children under 6 years of age, leaders and activists launched a week of action on Monday to spread the word and no one is left without aid.

That was the message that the federal senator from New York sent this Monday Chuck shumer, who in a meeting at the organization’s headquarters ‘Educational Alliance’, in Lower Manhattan, urged all New Yorkers to be aware of the relief.

“Starting this Thursday there will be something very good going on. Those families who filed a 2020 or 2019 tax return will begin to see monthly deposits (or check shipments) of $ 300, if they have children under 6 years and $ 250 for each child from 6 to 17 years old until the end of the year, ”explained Senator Schumer. “It is something wonderful, but first we have to spread the word, because it is something that will serve millions of families and that will help lift more than half of the children out of poverty.”

The senator made a special call to those families that have not declared their taxes yet, to do so, or those with the very low amount of their income did not declare, to register on the IRS page In a simple way.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nydia Velásquez recalled that undocumented families qualify for the child tax credit

It does not matter the immigration status

It should be noted that the Child Tax Credit is available to all those families with a single head of household who earn up to $ 112,500 per month and joint contributors (couples) earning up to $ 150,000 per year, after those amounts the relief of $ 300 and $ 250 per child, will begin to be phased out.

Shumer also warned that a benefit that the plan is granting is that the immigration status of the beneficiaries does not matter, and highlighted that mixed or undocumented families can also claim aid checks, with the so-called ITIN number (number given by the IRS to people without papers to pay taxes).

“There is nothing to fear. If you did not file taxes because you earned little, go to the IRS Child Credit page now and register and if the check does not arrive, let us know so we can help, “added the Senate Majority Leader.

Congresswoman Nydia Velásquez, shared the same message and assured that informing all beneficiary families should be everyone’s goal and task.

“With this we are demonstrating our commitment to fight poverty in the richest country in the world, at a time when the COVID pandemic showed us the racial disparities that exist, which affect mostly Latino and black families,” said the representative to the camera. “We must all play our role to spread the word about this massive and historic investment, that we have never seen before, but with which we must make sure that all families know that they have a right ”.

The political leader mentioned that the Child Tax Credit will have such an impact on families, since being monthly, it can alleviate many needs such as food, income, health and clothing, and incidentally mentioned that it will help 88% of all children in the country.

“With this we are sending the message that our children do matter, that we are investing in them and that we truly value them,” added the congresswoman.

“This money gives us a break”

Vilma HernandezA mother of three children ages 10, 4 and 3, she confessed that the monthly checks will give her priceless peace of mind.

“In my case, this money at least gives us a break, because the pandemic hit us very hard. My husband was infected with COVID, was intubated and I was about to become a widow with three children, and with my husband’s current health situation, sometimes it is very hard between paying a copayment for a visit to the doctor of $ 50 and covering other needs, ”said the Latino mother, who asked Congress to consider raising the amounts.

“Although $ 300 isn’t a lot, it’s a good start, but it would be nice if they increased that number so that we can get ahead faster, ”added the young woman.

Benjamin Anderson, director of poverty policies health of the organization Children’s Defense Fund, He mentioned that in New York City the relief will serve in a broad way to prevent families from sinking into poverty, many of them Latinas.

Vilma Hernández, mother of 3 children, confessed that the checks will give her a break

“Expanding the Child Tax Credit is the strongest tool we have to fight child poverty right now. More than 700,000 children are living in poverty, and black and Hispanic children are twice as likely to do so.“Commented the activist, who asked Congress to grant this relief constantly and not just once.

“This credit should be permanent, as it is very significant in each family, so it is urgent that anyone who can make their voices heard and tell their congressmen how important these $ 300 or $ 250 dollars are in their lives,” Anderson concluded.

Data to take into account to receive the checks