New York City Celebrates Earth Day With Lawsuit Against Oil Industry

Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

This Thursday, when Earth Day is commemorated, the New York City got a surprise from Mother Nature, temperatures of 38 ° Fahrenheit, much lower than normal for the end of April. But this cold weather, nor the COVID-19 pandemic, prevented various activities from being carried out in the Big Apple to commemorate the date you are looking for raise awareness about the need to protect our planet.

And as part of this earth day celebration, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of measures to combat climate change and make the Big Apple increasingly green, including a lawsuit against the oil industry, presented at the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

“Oil industry… New York City will see you in court”, Said the Mayor bluntly, when announcing the lawsuit against Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP and the US Petroleum Institute, for “systematically and intentionally misleading New Yorkers,” by violating the New York City Consumer Protection Act through misleading advertising and deceptive business practices.

“Our children deserve to live in a world free from climate change, and we must do everything in our power to give them hope and stop climate change in its path“De Blasio said, adding that that means” taking on some of the largest polluting corporations for false advertising and greenwashing, in direct violation of our Consumer Protection Laws. My Earth Day message to Big Oil: see you in court. “

“Defendants have spent millions to persuade consumers to present a clean and green option. But they are not. They say they are making significant investments to protect the environment. But they don’t. They want to make us believe that they are bona fide partners in the campaign to reduce fossil fuel consumption. But we don’t believe it, ”said the Chief Attorney for the City Legal Department James E. Johnson.

“Consumers have the right to obtain clear and precise information about the products they can choose. We are filing this lawsuit to protect that right. Deceptive practices by defendants are strictly prohibited by New York City law and cannot be allowed to continue, ”added the City’s ‘top attorney’.

Meanwhile, the Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, said Shell, Exxon and BP “recognize that their corporate image is important to their bottom line, so they are spending millions of dollars to ‘green’ their brand, but not their business. As public officials responsible for the well-being of our residents, we must oppose their efforts to safeguard the health of current and future New Yorkers. “