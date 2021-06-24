New York City beat Atlanta United 1-0 at Yankee Stadium

06/24/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The New York City added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Atlanta this thursday in the Yankee Stadium. The New York City faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against him New england revolution by a score of 2-3. Regarding the Atlantic team, the Atlanta United reaped a two-way tie against the Nashville SC, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the game, the New York team is fourth, while the Atlanta he is ninth at the end of the game.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the New York team, which debuted its light with a goal from Ismael tajouri at 70 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the New York City gave entrance to Moralez, Tinnerholm, Morales, Amundsen and Ibeagha for Andres jasson, Gray, Ismael tajouri, Thórarinsson Y Castellanos, Meanwhile he Atlanta gave the green light to towers, Damm Y Adams for Lopez, Franco Ibarra Y Mulraney.

In the match there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Atlantic team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to bland, Boat Y Lopez.

After overcoming the duel, the New York City was placed with 14 points, in a position of access to a playoff spot for the title, in fourth place in the qualifying table at the end of the game, while Atlanta United it was placed in ninth place with 11 points.

Data sheetNew York City:Johnson, Sands, Gray (Tinnerholm, min.59), Chanot, Parks, Acevedo, Medina, Thórarinsson (Amundsen, min.87), Andres Jasson (Moralez, min.58), Ismael Tajouri (Morales, min.87) and Castellanos (Ibeagha, min.90)Atlanta United:Guzan, Sosa, Walkes, Robinson, Moreno, Franco Ibarra (Damm, min.81), Lennon, George Bello, Mulraney (Adams, min.81), Barco and López (Torres, min.62)Stadium:Yankee StadiumGoals:Ismael Tajouri (1-0, min. 70)