New York City adds three more points against DC United (2-1)

06/28/2021 at 2:07 AM CEST

The DC United could not beat the New York City, who won 2-1 during the match played this Monday at the Yankee Stadium. The New York City came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the 1-0 victory against the Atlanta United. For his part, DC United had to settle for a zero draw against him Montreal Impact. With this defeat the DC United was in ninth position at the end of the game, while the New York City is fourth.

The first half of the duel began in an unbeatable way for the Washington team, who debuted the luminous thanks to a goal from Robertha at 9 minutes. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second period luck came for the New York team, who put the tables by means of a goal of Parks in the 85th minute. The New York team scored again, managing to come back with a goal from Andrade in the last minutes of the game, specifically in the 95th, ending regulation time with the score of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the New York City gave entrance to Andrade, Parks, Rodriguez Y Sizes Magno for Medina, Morales, Ismael tajouri Y Castellanos, Meanwhile he DC United gave entrance to Felipe Martins, Najar, Walls, Perez Y Alfaro for Nyeman, Hines-Ike, Asad, Blackberry Y Brilliant.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the DC United (Blackberry, Robertha Y Najar), Meanwhile he New York City did not see any.

With this victory, the New York City It rises to 17 points and is placed in fourth place in the classification, in a qualifying position for a playoff spot for the championship. For his part, DC United it remains with 13 points with which it reached this fourteenth day of the competition.

