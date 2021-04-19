New York cinemas, museums, zoos and botanical gardens will increase capacity

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that starting next April 26 it will be authorized that movie theaters, museums, aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens in New York increase the capacity of people who can have at the same time to avoid contagion of COVID-19, which will happen from May 19 with large arenas and spaces for concerts and other massive events.

Specifically on cinemas, Cuomo indicated that the capacity will be able to increase to a limit of 33%while for museums, aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens will be 50%.

“The weather is nice. We have great zoos in this state. You want to go out, you want to take the family somewhere, museums and zoos will be 50 percent. Movie theater capacity will reach 33 percent, which will also begin next Monday, April 26, ”said Cuomo.

For large-scale arenas and event venues, capacity will increase to 25%.

“May 19 is not a random date, we have been talking with the teams, we are optimistic and that would be the moment when the playoffs would begin. At the same time, it’s about moving from COVID closure to post-COVID reopening. There is a season for everything and this is the season of renewal and change ”, added the president.

On the COVID numbers to date, Cuomo explained that this was the state’s situation: “The overall positivity rate is 2.9. Deaths statewide, 44. Obviously one is too many, but relatively that’s good news, and it’s in our thoughts and prayers. Hospitalizations, 3,700, that’s good news. UCI, 836, that’s good news. Intubations, 521, that’s really good news. “

“If you look at the numbers, you don’t really look at the numbers from day to day. We look at the trend in numbers, and where we are now is the lowest since November 13. ¿Why is it so important? November 13 is before Thanksgiving, before the holidays, before any raise. So we actually get back to where we were before we hit the holiday surge. So this is very good news, ”he added.

