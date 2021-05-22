New York Churches Regain Full Post Pandemic Capacity This Weekend

New York City’s Catholic churches are returning to full capacity this weekend, after the state lifted most coronavirus restrictions. thanks to rising vaccination rates and falling viral infections.

But there will still be restrictions for Holy Communion: The host will be distributed to the parishioners, but no sharing of wine from a common chalice will be offered. In addition, hand basket collections for donations and donations will resume. choirs with vaccinated members they will be able to operate normally.

The use of the mask will be voluntary. Vaccination certificates will not be requested, but rather “the word” will be trusted of the parishioners.

“It’s a good day”, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who oversees the Diocese of Brooklyn-Queens, said yesterday. “Our churches are at full capacity once again, although We continue to keep the restrictions in force knowing that there are people who have not yet been vaccinated. We are not letting down our guard and, as a community, it is very important that we continue to provide the safest environment possible for everyone to pray. “

“The churches in Brooklyn and Queens can open at 100% capacity. It is no longer necessary to leave a bench between the busy lines ”, added the bishop, referring to the counties in his care.

The Archdiocese of New York, which covers Catholic churches in Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx and the northern suburbs, is similarly relaxing restrictions on in-person worship during Mass, spokesman Joseph Zwilling said.

DiMarzio was one of the religious leaders who in October sued Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state over the restrictions. capacity imposed on places of worship, claiming they violated the fundamental rights of the First Amendment to the free exercise of religion.

Then, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling last November temporarily blocking said capacity limits at prayer facilities located at designated points for high coronavirus contagion, the New York Post recalled. But in practice, the restrictions were maintained.