New York —

Currently, the actor who played Captain America is quarantined with his dog and no one else.

While various celebrities are concerned about out of work due to quarantine due to Covid-19 pandemicThere are others who are not affected by this, because they have made decisions that paint a promising future for them.

Such is the case of Chris Evans, who after the massive box office success of Avengers: Endgame and from the rain of positive reviews for his work in Entre Navajas y Secretos, has no defined project on the horizon, which does not weigh him at all.

“I am a very whimsical person and, fortunately, I’m right now in a place in my life and career where I don’t have to work. I don’t want to put pressure on life right now, I just want to let things get to me alone.

“If one day I get up in the morning and I feel like pursuing a certain role or a specific project, I will do it immediately. But, at the moment, I don’t have a specific professional plan, for better or for worse ”, points out the histrion in an exclusive video call.

And while on his IMDB page his participation in the future films The Bermuda Triangle and the remake of The Little Store of Horrors appears as a “rumor”, the 38-year-old actor assures that negotiations for both productions are on hold by the prevailing global crisis.

His last acting work was the series Defending Jacob, recently released in Apple TV +, in which he plays a district attorney in a heartbreaking family drama.

This role, as well as the ones he recently did in The Red Sea Diving Resort (a Mossad agent) and Gifted (as a genius girl’s uncle) have offered Evans a chance to get out of his comfort zone, something that sometimes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he played Captain America for several years, did not allow him.

“I’ve never tried to run away from a specific character or project type, This is not how I choose my projects. I just listen to my creative appetite and do things.

“If I suddenly run into with a character that I feel is very similar to Captain America, but that is still a project that attracts me a lot, his story interests me and I will work with incredible people, without problem I would take it ”, points out the Boston native.

Evans, who spends his quarantine days next to his dog Dodger (which he rescued from the street), he also takes advantage of solo time to clear his mind, meditate and not take yourself or your star status so seriously.

“When you start thinking about how people perceive you, what they will think of you if you take a certain character or how a movie or series will affect your career, whether positively or negatively, you end up wearing out and that is not good for your mind, ”he says.

.