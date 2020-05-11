New York —

The Chivas de Guadalajara achieved stability in the Closing 2020 after several days, because Luis Fernando Tena he gradually built his team with the players he hired Ricardo Peláez; This was not an easy task, since the results were slow to arrive, but before the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Herd had reached fifth place with 16 units.

Tena received the backing of the board, but it was hardly known that while the decision was made, there were technicians who were in Peláez’s sights. One of them José Guadalupe Cruz, who revealed that he was wanted by the chiverío.

“Yes, the truth is that I feel very honored and happy that I was able to enter into that consideration, but now I highly respect Luis Fernando Tena, He is a hierarchy coach, winner and with a history in Mexican soccer, so it seems to me that the team is doing well now, “revealed” Professor “Cruz for ESPN.

The new @Dorados coach, José Guadalupe Cruz boasts: Champion of @LIGABancomerMX with @Atlante in 2007. Best Coach in 2007. Champion of @Concacaf with @Atlante in 2009. Champion of @CopaMx with Puebla in 2015. pic.twitter.com/sMYJJczvyH – Miguel Lugo (@MiguelLugoTVP) June 17, 2019

A technician who, although not successful in recent years, made champion of Atlante in 2007, obtaining the last league title for the Iron Colts. In fact, he went to Club World Cup, where it left a pleasant taste in the mouth.

“Notice that we went to that game with expectations. I think that we had not been treated with respect, since everyone was talking about how many goals they were going to score, but the truth is that we made a good match and surprised“He concluded.

In Chivas, the balance tipped on the side of the “Skinny” Tena; technician with extensive experience who will always be remembered for having won the gold medal with the Mexican team sub-23 in the London 2012 Olympics.

