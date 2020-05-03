New York —

Chickpeas are a legume with an extraordinary nutritional contribution, their high fiber and protein content make them the perfect food to keep blood glucose levels at bay

The chickpeas are those products that you always find on store shelves, during the pandemic we have seen the scarcity of some everyday consumer staples such as pasta, rice, and beans. However a couple of cans of chick peas you are very likely to find, of course, the best recommendation it will always be to buy them dry and cook them at home; However, let’s not exaggerate the cans, they are a quick alternative.

The chickpeas belong to the legume family and they are popular for being a complete food with a high nutritional value, stand out for its high fiber and healthy vegetable protein content. That is why eThis fiber and protein combo confers you great properties to help the body to absorb carbohydrates more slowlyyou, this directly prevents spikes in blood sugar and avoid those characteristic energy drops. Chickpea consumption is especially suitable for people than have diabetesThis is due to several aspects, among which its great satiating power and its richness in fiber which helps keep a healthy weight (key aspect in the control of diabetes) and its high nutritional value with a low contribution in calories.

One of the great qualities of chickpeas is found in its immense versatility, which enables use them in exquisite ways: they are the star ingredient in hummus, the basis of healthy salads, soups and a magnificent garnish. We introduce you three exquisite ideas To integrate them as part of a healthy diet, their benefits are immense.

1. Chickpea ceviche

One of the simpler and more delicious ways to take advantage of the chickpeas is in ceviche. It is a extremely healthy and fresh recipe, It is also the most versatile and economicalto since you can add your favorite ingredients. Accompany with corn and avocado toast, it is the perfect dish for hot days and a good vegetarian alternative.

2. Spicy chickpeas

An extraordinary tip to enjoy them in various ways, is to prepare a good supply of spicy chickpeas. They are very healthy since they are prepared in the oven, which gives them a exquisite golden touch which is perfectly complemented by spices. Are ideal as a snack, as the star ingredient of a good salad or one rich garnish of main dishes.

3. Hummus

It could be said that chickpeas largely became popular because of the hummus. It is a delicious mixture made from chickpeasare usually prepare of various flavorss among which stands out the natural, chipotle, avocado, beets and sweet potatoes.

