NEW YORK – The head of the New York City school system sent a letter this week to principals, superintendents, and other key stakeholders throughout the city, giving parents a first glimpse of what they can expect if Students return to school physically this fall. That remains the plan, although it will look very different from last year.

More than 1 million students in the nation’s largest public school system have been learning remotely since Mayor Bill de Blasio closed schools in mid-March when COVID infections began to increase exponentially across the city. Teachers abruptly adjusted to unprecedented remote instruction, and the city provided all students who needed an iPad with equipment to keep education on track.

Chancellor Richard Carranza indicated in his letter to principals that remote instruction would likely continue to be a factor in the fall, part of a “blended learning” strategy that he said would better support the transition back to the classroom.

Splitting and split schedules are also likely to be part of the transition. Carranza said construction capacity will be adjusted to meet CDC, state and municipal guidelines on public safety.

“We cannot predict what will be true in September, but from now on we are anticipating that physical distancing will continue,” Carranza wrote. “This means that we may need to limit the number of students and staff in our buildings and we will have to think creatively about schedules.”

Some students may start classes earlier than others. Construction procedures should ensure limited movement of students and staff inside, outside, and inside buildings and allow for better cleaning and sanitation protocols. School transportation and food operations must also reflect the new health standards.

Schools will also need sufficient supplies of PPE and probably some means of monitoring health indicators to protect children, which may show different symptoms of COVID than adults or none at all. Temperature controls can also be a component of the multifaceted strategy that will be implemented when children return to class.

Since children generally have not been tested for COVID at the same rate as adults and may experience it differently, there is little concrete data on the number of children who may actually have been infected at some point. Antibody tests on 800 children from one of New York City’s top pediatric providers recently found that one in five had tested positive, reflecting the city’s overall rate.

A new COVID-related condition called Multi-Systemic Inflammatory Condition in Children (MIS-C) has complicated matters for school districts across the country. It attacks the blood vessels instead of the respiratory system and can be fatal. Three children have died in New York State, including at least one child in New York City, from MIS-C. Overall, the condition remains rare, although it has been found in most states. New York State is currently investigating 204 cases.

No firm decisions have been made, even if the public schools will open as scheduled in September. It is all part of a complex decision-making process that will be carefully analyzed in the coming weeks. There are additional challenges by age group. It is easier to enforce standards for distance between high school students, for example, than elementary school students.

Governor Andrew Cuomo asked school districts about a month ago to begin preparing for the possibility that in-person classes could return in the fall. You will want to review the comprehensive plans before determining difficult dates.

Carranza said New York City has been planning to reopen since the schools first closed.

“While there are still significant uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and its impact on New York City in the coming months, one thing is for sure: it will lead us all to work together to take advantage of the opportunity to support student learning, address the trauma of COVID-19 disruption and loss, and keep our children on the path to success, “he wrote in the letter.

The transition will also recognize the challenges that children have experienced in recent months. They have been physically separated from schools and classmates. Key milestones have been lost. Many have lost relatives.

Carranza said the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year “will be unlike any we have experienced.”

“We know that we must have a thoughtful process so that children, parents, and staff are back on campus again,” he wrote in the letter. “This means that we must focus on the socio-emotional needs of school communities as we implement trauma-based teaching and learning approaches.”

The letter reflects only an initial framework and orientation so that principals can begin planning for the upcoming school year. More updates are expected in the coming weeks and months. The chancellor will issue a new $ 10 million school budget allocation across the city to allow principals to provide teachers and school leaders by session fee to support the planning process during the summer months, authorities said. Those funds will be distributed equally among the schools.

New York City is just three days in Phase I of its reopening, while the rest of the state has entered Phase II and some regions close to Phase III. In-person education is not scheduled to return until Phase IV of Cuomo’s four-phase plan.

De Blasio has already modified the grading system to reflect current difficulties and launched an extensive remote learning summer program that hopes to enroll nearly 180.00 students. It focuses on keeping the most at-risk children on the right track.

Several New York colleges and universities, including NYU, are already telling students to plan to return to campus in the fall, although some colleges, such as the Manhattan School of Visual Arts, have delayed start dates a bit.

Connecticut’s state network of colleges and universities also plans to reopen in the fall with restrictions. On Wednesday, the University of Connecticut released its preliminary plan, which calls for social distancing and face coverage, among other measures to reduce the risk of exposure.