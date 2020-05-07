New York —

By:

Estrella Flores Carter

| May 07, 2020

Many companies can continue carrying out their activity without the need for their employees to travel to headquarters; It is fortunate, but it requires facing important challenges.

We do not know how long this situation will last, nor if once it is overcome it will be forever. So those companies that are able to carry out part or all of their activity remotely, will do well to establish the necessary measures so that their management and productivity are optimal. And not only now, but also in future scenarios.

There are important sectors that, in reality, do not need their employees to be physically in the company to continue their production, although until now they have been demanding their presence. Teleworking can provide benefits to both the organization and the workers, because, among other advantages, it saves costs, facilitates personal and work-life balance, reduces stress … and even pollution. And now also the possibilities of contagion.

However, there are many challenges that corporations must overcome to continue producing and reaching new goals, such as computer security, the cost of technology, etc. These are some of the most difficult challenges:

Legal challenges. Those who work remotely have the same rights and obligations as if they did it in the company. Therefore, they must record their work hours, overtime, breaks, permits, sick leave … just as if they went to their headquarters. This does not mean that flexibility regarding schedules cannot be applied, because many employees live with children or the elderly, and their day to day is not the same as when they left their children at school or their parents in the center of greater. By this I mean that the work should be oriented more towards objectives than to the rigidity of the working day, although the operating guidelines should be absolutely clear for everyone.

Technological challenges. There are those who have a poor internet connection or who only have an obsolete computer for the whole family. When it comes to requiring a worker to continue to meet business objectives, it is only fair to provide them with the necessary means, and not only in terms of hardware and software, but also with help in managing connections and programs. The capacities and skills are different for each person, so it is important to provide training and mentoring to those who need it.

Organizational challenges. Responsibilities need to be distributed so that each person knows exactly what is expected of them. You have to organize the frequency of virtual meetings, with rules, set times, set objectives … And not be afraid to change as you see that processes can be improved.

Emotional challenges. People are the true capital of the company. Detecting their fears, their discomforts, their difficulties … is very important for organizations. Group communication is not enough; The individual should be added, as far as possible, to know how each of the people who are part of the corporation feels.

The close relationship, recognition, feedback … are as much or more important when teleworking than when we are together. Let’s take care of our team also in the distance.

www.ieie.eu

.