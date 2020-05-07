New York —

Quarantine by coronavirus It has caused millions of people to remain in their homes to avoid the spread of the virus, this has affected more those who were not used to spending a lot of time at home. Some famous they are already having a hard time because of thisToday we share with you a list of those celebrities who love to travel the world and are probably remembering their luxurious travels right now.

1. Aislinn Derbez

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez He recently shared a photograph where he remembers his trip to Bali. She and her then husband Mauricio Ochmann enjoyed enjoying the most beautiful and natural places, so now both have to miss their travels in this quarantine.

2. Belinda

The singer has boasted her trips through her Instagram account and in all the images she has looked sensational. She has been one of the famous who has expressed its deep concern about the coronavirus because it ensures that these are not times to make jokes Could it be that he is missing walking around the globe?

3. Danna Paola

Unlike Beli, Danna has focused on exploit its more artistic side in this quarantine, however, that does not mean that the actress probably misses the beautiful places she visited before all this.

4. Raúl de Molina

The presenter of The Fat and the Skinny is a travel addict, he even has a huge collection of suitcases. Now he has had to stay still for a moment and he can only see the amazing pictures of his walks.

5. Lili Estefan

Like his partner, Lili Estefan He loves to know the world with his family and his publications on Instagram are proof of this. Could it be that as soon as he has the opportunity he will get away?

.