New York celebrates verdict against Derek Chauvin

With the verdict of the jury of the fourth judicial district of Minneapolis that declared guilty this Tuesday of the three charges that were imputed to cop Derek Chauvin, For the murder of the African American George Floyd, everything indicates that the spirits of protest and violent riots in New York City dropped to the maximum to make way for celebrations.

“This is an achievement of a whole mobilization that made the racist structure of the country’s police forces visible as never before. It is a judicial resolution that must be very clear in the minds of all police officers in New York, every time they want to abuse their force, “reacted the Colombian José Gustavo Alemán, a young 35-year-old student living in Queens, who was sympathetic to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement from the beginning.

José recounted that just as a teenager living in poor neighborhoods in the Big Apple he got to know the More violent “face” of what in his opinion is a “police culture of aggression against minorities that is changing.”

“Since this fight began, I always said that it was not a matter for African Americans, it is for us Hispanics too. Look at the arrest statistics and you will find out. How good that the city of New York was not indifferent to this. We are just starting this change in the system ”, he said excitedly.

A step forward

The president of the National Hispanic Lawyers Association, Elia Diaz-YaegerHe assured that now that the trial is over “we can begin to heal” the wounds of this serious crime.

“However, the verdict, as welcoming as it may be, is only a small step forward to address the current crisis of police violence in communities of color. Black and brown Americans continue to be targeted, arrested, abused, and murdered by the police on a daily basis, including Adam Toledo, a Hispanic boy from 13 year old shot to death by the police in Chicago ”.

Just minutes after the jury’s decision was known, after 10 hours of deliberations, Governor Andrew Cuomo sent a statement assuring that “George Floyd’s family and their loved ones heard a successful resolution. And all of us who deeply and personally feel his loss, gain hope in the possibility of progress. “

The state president recalled the names of Emmett Till, Medgar Evers, Rodney King, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo who also lost their lives amid interactions with law enforcement officials.

“We saw that faith on the streets across the country this past summer and for the past 11 months. Our task now is channel our pain, our anger, our righteous energy, and making real, positive and long-awaited change happen. “

Reforms will advance

New York City authorities also passed a resolution that kept the country on edge.

“The reality of racism in this nation has finally reached a boiling point. The pain of more than 400 years of injustice. Today justice was served. Make no mistake, today’s verdict is not the end. This is the beginning, as we continue to create real reforms in the Police, ”tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio.

For his part, the president of the City Council, Corey Jhonson described the judicial measure as a “relief” and assured that it means a “great encouragement” for continue with police reforms and public safety that have been mapped out.

“We have seen too many cases where justice was not served. And although I am relieved, I would be remiss not to acknowledge the immense trauma suffered by loved ones George Floyd and the witnesses to his death during this trial. My heart goes out to the Floyd family, his friends, his entire community. And all those who took the witness stand to do justice, ”he shared.

Pressure dropped in the Big Apple

All alerts from the city indicated that if the unanimous verdict of the jury that found police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second and third degree murder, plus wrongful deathIt would have been different, a “voracious flame” of riots was possibly going to have to be faced by the New York City Police Department (NYPD)

This is how the City authorities feared it. On Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea urged community leaders and elected officials to advocate to avoid “violence and destruction of property “ in the event that demonstrations break out after the jury’s decision is known.

“The key points here are just calm. We are here to support the protests. That’s what it’s really about. We feel that we are much better prepared this time. We all remember what happened last May and we do not want it to be repeated at any level “, reacted the chief police officer of the Big Apple.

For his part, New NYPD boss, Rodney Harrison indicated that they have had some work tables with officials to “make sure that if there is a different scenario, How will we deploy our officers? We are prepared to protect the city ”.

Already the New York City’s five boroughs Last year they were the scene of strong protests amid the ‘Black Live Matter’ (BLM) movement, which in many cases ended in looting and destruction of businesses. It all meant a few weeks of extreme tension, in the midst of the pandemic, which promoted a series of police reforms in the City, while another legislative package runs its course in the City Council.

But also, the largest police force in the country continues to face 633 complaints and a series of lawsuits for his actions to try to mitigate those protests against “police brutality” last summer.

Scenario still incendiary

With the recent murders at the hands of police from Daunte Wright in MinnesotaNot far from where Floyd and 13-year-old Adam Toledo died in Illinois, the anti-police brutality movements in New York denounce arrests that they describe as “excessive.” At least eight people in New York City they were arrested last week amid street demonstrations.

The Legal Aid Society (Legal AIDS), an organization of social justice lawyers based in New York City, faced with the “fiery” scenario of eventual protests, published guidelines to help potential protesters to understand your rights.

Avoid arrests for demonstrating

The legal team of “Legal AIDS” recommends:

March on the sidewalks okay, you don’t need a permit to be in these city spaces, as long as other pedestrians can pass. Permits may be required to gather in public parks or march through city streets.

the rules of social distancing it is still in force. By New York guidelines, meeting outdoors is fine for groups of up to 200 people. Participants must wear face covers unless they are six feet apart. Holding signs and handing out flyers it is not a crime it is protected by the constitution. The police can issue a dispersal order, if they do, make sure the group receives clear notification and has the opportunity to leave the area.

If you are arrested while demonstrating, you have the right to remain silent, and if you choose to speak to the police, those statements can be used in court later. The Legal Aid Society recommends that you ask to speak to an attorney immediately. You may need to share basic information, including your name, address and date of birth.

Protect your digital devices – Carry as few electronic devices as possible and write important phone numbers on your arm. Turn off face unlock and fingerprints on your phone. You do not have to consent to the search of your devices. You can record photos and videos. keep up a safe distance when filming to avoid being accused of interfering with police operations.