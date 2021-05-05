New York celebrates twice the post-pandemic “Cinco de Mayo” with lots of parties, tequila and cruises



Honoring the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Photo: Archive / La Opinion

New York, the most inhabited city in the country and where the majority of the Mexican community is of Puebla origin, has made the battle of “Cinco de Mayo” an annual tradition of homeland celebration spread to others.

Although last year the pandemic did not allow commemoration in public places, this 2021 the lifting of restrictions from the confinement in New York promise a double celebration: the apparent end of the pandemic and Battle of Puebla of May 5, 1862, where the Mexican army imposed itself on the then French empire.

By the summer of 2020 there were 977 are Mexican restaurants in New York: 338 in Manhattan, 301 in Brooklyn, 203 in Queens, 126 in The Bronx and 43 in Staten Island, according to the StoryMaps portal.

A recent investigation confirmed that precisely Puebla represents 46% of all Mexican establishments in NYC, where the colony of that state exceeds half a million people, and it coincides with the regional destination of remittances sent to the neighboring country.

Practically All of the almost a thousand Mexican establishments in the city will be partying from noon today until late at night, some with special prices and contests. Many will even resume the celebration from Friday to Monday, since in Mexico Mother’s Day is May 10.

In addition, special events have been organized, such as the “Cinco de Mayo Cruise” (Cinco de Mayo Cruise), sailing the East and Hudson rivers, between the coasts of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and New Jersey. It will be a 3-hour party for people over 21 years old, inside a double-decker boat, with music and food. Besides, drinks for sale on board. It will depart at 7:30 pm from the SkyPort Marina (2430 FDR Drive, 23 East St, Manhattan). Tour price: $ 40 per person.

Additionally, today is a great opportunity to explore Mexican culture, celebrate at home, ordering food from that country or preparing it. One of the specialized supermarkets in the city is “El Tepeyac Food Market”, located in El Barrio (Spanish Harlem, 1621 Lexington Av, Manhattan), open until 1 am

