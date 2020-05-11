New York —

NY is the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the number of deaths by the coronavirus in New York City it could be much higher than the official figures.

According to their new study, between mid-March and early May, around 24,000 more people died in the city.

That means an increase of about 5,300 deaths of those previously attributed to the coronavirus during that time periodThe Associated Press reported.

It is indicated that these deaths could have been caused by issues related to the pandemic, such as people’s fear of going to a hospital due to the demand for services.

The report points out that this follow-up is essential “to understand the contribution to the mortality rate” of COVID-19 disease, but also of the unavailability of medical care for other conditions.

The data was integrated from reports from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The report even acknowledges that the death rates in the world are lower, due to the limits of tests for patients.

The report published this Monday indicates that 5,293 extra deaths they added to the confirmed and probable deaths.

As of noon Sunday, 178,766 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Big Apple with 44,812 people hospitalized; 14,753 official deaths and 5,178 probable.

