In an unprecedented move, New York state canceled the Democratic presidential primaries, set for June 23, due to the coronavirus.

Democratic members of the state electoral board voted Monday to cancel the presidential primaries.. However, inmates still stand at the state and congressional level, that same June 23.

Hours earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that city ​​public medical clinics will soon take a new path in coronavirus testing, opting for a procedure that allows people to take samples themselves following the instructions of health personnel.

The mayor indicated that the autonomous taking of samples with swabs would increase and facilitate the carrying out of tests, at the same time that they would be safer for both the population and medical personnel.

“This is something that we are going to start using vigorously since it is better for everyone,” said the Democratic mayor.

Until now, tests have been carried out mainly by health personnel by inserting a swab into people’s nostrils. The sensation often causes people to sneeze or cough during the procedure in front of healthcare personnel, explained Dr. Mitchell Katz, president of the New York City Hospital and Health System.

The new method will begin to be implemented in the next few days in eight community testing centers in different parts of the city. The process will start as follows: A health worker will explain how to take the sample before people go to another area, use the nasal swab, and spit a second sample into a glass for verification. The samples will then be handed over to healthcare personnel for testing.

So far, more than 5,000 people have been tested at city government community centers since April 17.

GC

