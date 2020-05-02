New York —

MONTREAL – The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has announced this Friday the immediate banning of 1,500 models and variants of assault weapons, two weeks after the deaths of 22 people in the largest shooting on Canadian soil.

“These weapons were designed with a single objective and a single purpose: to kill as many people as possible in the shortest possible time,” The Canadian Prime Minister has said at a press conference in Ottawa. “There is no use and no place for weapons like that in Canada.”

According to the new regulation, which comes into effect immediately, owners of gun licenses may not sell, transport, import, or use such weapons for military use in Canada, as explained by the Minister of Public Security Bill Blair.

“As of today, the assault weapons market in Canada is closed,” he said. “Stop. Banning these weapons will save Canadians’ lives, ”Blair has argued.

The announcement of the assault weapons ban comes two weeks after the deaths of 22 people in a shooting in Nova Scotia on April 19, the most serious attack of its kind in Canadian history.

“In 30 years, a whole generation of Canadians will remember exactly where they were on Sunday, April 19,” said Trudeau. “They will remember how their sense of security cracked and how their worldview changed forever,” he said. The Government of Canada believes that this ban will affect more than 100,000 firearms that are currently owned by Canadian citizens.

Trudeau has said that there will be a two-year amnesty for people with such weapons to allow them to safely dispose of them. The ‘premier’ has announced that the Executive is planning to pass a law to promote a program to buy back this type of weapon when the coronavirus pandemic emergency ends.

