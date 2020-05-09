New York —

There are many interesting facts about this popular product.

Photo:

Chris McGrath / .

This is one of the most popular products, and is that its good taste and its simple preparation process, makes it one of the essential items for many families when it comes to going to the supermarket.

Therefore, below, we share some interesting information about this product.

It was inspired by World War II

Japan’s involvement in the war led to food shortages and famine across the country. The long lines of hungry people waiting in line for food inspired a Japanese, Momofuku Ando, ​​to meet the demand for ramen.

Momofuku invented instant noodles and began selling packaged and mass-produced ramen in 1958. Later this man founded Nissin Foods, as reported on the Delish portal.

The noodles are fried

The chewy texture of ramen sets it apart from noodles. The Kansui ingredient, a mixture of baking soda and water, provides the consistency and yellow color of the product.

Before packing the instant ramen, the noodles are fried in oil to cook them and dehydrate them, so that they are ready to be prepared at home.

Can cure hangover

As you well know, the glasses of instant ramen have packages with condiments for you to add to them when preparing them. The thing is, this spice mix is ​​full of sodium, which can help you replenish the salts your body loses from dehydration by drinking a lot of alcohol.

You eat a lot around the world

Marruchan entered the ramen business in the 1970s, by which time he came to the United States. Currently, the company produces 3.6 billion packages of ramen noodle soup each year.

If you lined up all these noodles, they could get from Earth to Mars back and forth, without a problem.

