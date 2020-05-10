New York —

The actress celebrated Mother’s Day with a series of controversial photographs in which she revealed how she has lived through the motherhood stage

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Camila Sodi She shared on her official Instagram profile a series of photographs with which she showed how she lived the first days after becoming a mother.

The images were accompanied by a message with which she expressed what motherhood is for her and what the birth of the most important people in her life meant.

“Thanks to my children for having expanded my heart, because they are my teachers so that every day I want to be a better person. It is the most wonderful and terrifying journey on this earthHe shared in the message.

In the first image you can see the niece of Thalia during the last months of pregnancy, in which she posed with a green bikini. While later, in the following photograph she appears feeding her little one.

One of the images that most caught the attention of his followers, was in which he appears expressing milk, while posing smiling.

“First you give them your whole body so they can inhabit it, nurture them and become human there, then they come into the world and there are tears of love, joy, confusion, lack of sleep, and milk, lots of milk“He wrote alongside the photographs that already have more than 140 thousand red hearts.

With snapshots in which her children appear, Fiona and Jerome With the face covered, the protagonist of “Rubí” assured that it has been a pleasure and an honor to be able to teach them her version of this life, to be able to teach them the land that inhabits us and to travel it together.

“THANK YOU for transforming me because finally you gave me my super power, the power to love without limits or conditions, love, love, love, because you can never love too much“He finished.

In addition to the publication, Camila shared in the stories of the same social network some photos of his mother, Ernestina Sodi, one of them when she won the beauty pageant in which she was crowned Miss Federal District.

