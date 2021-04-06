New York Calls 16-Year-Olds and Over to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19



Authorities urge New Yorkers not to doubt Covid-19 vaccines.

Photo: (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo) / NY Governor Office

NEW YORK – Governor Andrew Cuomo traveled to Queens on Monday to convince New Yorkers that the only way the state can be reborn from this health crisis is for everyone to get vaccinated. [UTILIZA AQUÍ EL BUSCADOR DE VACUNAS]

Surrounded by federal and local elected officials, as well as health experts, the State Executive announced in Jamaica’s neighborhood the ‘Roll up your shirt’ campaign, and recalled that since this Tuesday, April 6, young people – from the age of 16 of age – are eligible for immunization.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but only if we all have it and, as of April 6, New Yorkers over 16 will be able to get vaccinated”Cuomo said at the press conference where he insisted that both Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses are safe.

“Our best scientists have checked the vaccines,” he remarked.

Regarding the new vaccination campaign, he mentioned that it will start on Wednesday 7 with messages on television and digital platforms. However, he made it clear that universal eligibility for the vaccine does not mean we are back to normal.

“The truth is that millions of our neighbors still need to be vaccinated, and we are still in a race against the infection rate, so it is imperative that we do not lower our guard and continue to apply safety protocols,” he said.

Cuomo stressed the need for minority people to make the appointment to receive the doses. He recalled that both blacks and Latinos have borne the worst of this pandemic.

In its last report yesterday, the rate of positive cases stood at 4.38%. Last Sunday 57 people died from Covid-19 and 4,434 patients were hospitalized.

“With the newer variants (of the coronavirus), we know there is more work to be done to keep everyone safe. In the meantime, we are vaccinating as many people as possible and doing it fairly, which will go a long way toward the safety of New Yorkers, ”he said.

Record numbers in the Big Apple

For its part, the Mayor of New York released record vaccination figures. In a single day, more than 100,000 people were vaccinated. And in one week the figure reached 524,520 vaccinated.

In total, the Big Apple has administered more than 4,400,000 doses.

That’s more vaccinations than people in the state of Oregon. And again, it’s proof that it’s always been about supply, supply and supply. Well, we also have good news. We expect a large increase in the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an additional 77,000 doses will be received per week, “said Mayor Bill de Blasio at a press conference.

