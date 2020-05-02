New York —

To perform the marriage by videoconference, several requirements must be met. We tell you what they are and how to do it

Given the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, couples who want to marry in California will be able to start this Friday do it by video while the order to stay home lasts, thanks to a provision by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Through an executive order issued last night, Newsom authorized that, at the discretion of each county, the respective secretaries grant couples a “distance” marriage license through a videoconference service.

Thus, a couple wishing to enter into a civil marriage in the state may “appear before a county clerk via video conference instead of (doing) in person,” order N-58-20 states.

The videoconference must also be provided with audio and each spouse must present a valid photo identification document and be currently residing in the state.

Further, the spouses will be able to perform a ceremony to “solemnize” the marriage also by video.

For it, At least one witness – and no more than two – must join the videoconference and the participation of family or friends invited to witness the ceremony will be allowed.

The respective marriage license will be sent via email or other electronic means to the county official and the witness (or witnesses), before “the marriage is solemnized”.

The validity of the executive order is 60 days from its issuance unless it is expressly extended by the governor due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, April 25, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a similar executive order authorizing video conference marriage licenses in his state.

As of May 1, California has 50,442 registered cases of coronavirus, with an increase of 3.1% (1,525 cases) compared to the previous day.

The Golden State records 2,073 deaths from the virus, with an increase of 4.6% (91 new deaths) in the last day.

