Newsom said a gradual relaxation of protective measures against COVID-19 will begin on Friday in the Golden State.

The governor Gavin newsom Tuesday criticized two northern California counties that have challenged their health guidelines to protect state residents from the coronavirus pandemic and dining rooms, gyms, beauty salons and shopping malls reopened.

“They are making a big mistake. They are putting their audience at risk, “Newsom said of Yuba and Sutter counties. “They are putting our progress at risk. These are exceptions. The overwhelming majority of Californians are following the rules and doing the right thing, ”reports The Mercury News.

The topic highlights the latest example of local communities opposing Newsom and state public health leadership orders, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and the delicate balancing act the state government is trying to do between limiting the spread disease and rule a large state with 40 million residents and dramatically different COVID-19 economies, policies and rates.

The two counties, north of Sacramento, are mostly rural.

Yuba County has 72,000 residents and Sutter County some 95,000. Combined, they have 50 reported cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

In contrast, the Bay Area, with more than 7 million residents, has more than 9,000 cases and stricter rules that generally only allow “essential” businesses, such as supermarkets, banks, and service stations, to operate.

Last week, the officer who directs health in Yuba and Sutter, the Dr. Phuong Luu, issued a new health order that allowed to open a much wider range of companies compared to almost every other county in California. The new rules went into effect on Monday.

The Luu Order allows exercise restaurants, retail operations, shopping malls, construction, real estate businesses, gyms and studios, beauty salons and barber shops, nail salons, spas, Massage therapy centers and tattoo parlors in the two boroughs operate, as they follow safety guidelines and come up with a plan to keep clients at least six feet away and requires employees to clean and disinfect regularly.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the two counties “has stagnated” over the past three weeks, Luu said.

At his press conference Tuesday, Newsom said those plans are premature and dangerous.

“They put those businesses at risk and the health of their communities at risk,” said the governor.

“We believe in the goal of ready, aim, fire; not on the ready target, shoot, aim, “he added.

But leaders in the two outlying counties defended the decision to open.

Despite his criticism of the two counties on Tuesday, Newsom did not say whether there will be any action against these violations of the state’s home rules or other consequences for local communities who violate his orders.

Modoc County, Located in remote northeast California on the Oregon border, it allowed businesses, schools and churches to reopen on Friday. This county, with 10,000 residents, has not reported a single case of coronavirus.

That is not the case in other counties. On Tuesday, 56,212 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state and 2,137 deaths.

# COVID19 numbers in California: 🔷 Confirmed / positive cases: 56,212

🔹 Confirmed hospitalizations: 3,369

🔹 Hospitalizations in Intensive Care Units (ICU) confirmed: 1,157

🔹 Deaths: 2,317

Newsom noted Tuesday that as stores and other businesses open across the state in the coming days and weeks, Californians should be prepared for a different experience.

“We are not going to go back to normal,” Newsom said. “It is a new normal with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine.”

Newsom also announced that his administration had reached a commitment to three Orange County cities – Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point – to reopen their beaches. The announcement occurred a day after they were established similar commitments with officials in Laguna Beach and San Clemente to open beaches, but only during limited hours, and if beach goers were walking, running, or exercising.

However, the Governor added that people should continue to wear face masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing, especially since many people who have COVID-19 do not always have symptoms, especially at first.

