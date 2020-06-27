From March 9 to Friday June 26, 894 people have been buried on Hart Island, the largest municipal cemetery in the US.

The city of New York has buried nearly 900 people in his Hart Island mass grave (The Bronx) during the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 and in its worst moments, in early April, saw the usual rhythm of burials multiplied by the saturation of funeral homes and local morgues, local media reported this Saturday.

From March 9 to this Friday, a total of 894 people have been buried in Hart Island, the largest municipal cemetery in the United States, managed by the Department of Corrections and which for 150 years has received the bodies that nobody claims in the Big Apple or from those who cannot afford a decent burial.

This land of 530 thousand square meters located on an island received about 1,100 burials last year, which is about twenty a week, while only in the week of April 6, during the COVID-19 peak138 people were buried, according to the NY Post.

That same week the city stopped ordering the burials to the inmates of the prison that Hart Island manages for issues of containment of the coronavirus and instead hired a company, with a cost of about 320 thousand dollars until May 22, according to figures cited by the Mayor’s Office.

Images of the mass grave with piled coffins, taken from the air, caused dismay between New Yorkers and the mayor, Bill de Blasio, assured that the idea was that the burials were temporary and the relatives who claimed the bodies could in the future celebrate a private burial.

New York remains the worst-hit state in the United States. by the coronavirus with 391 thousand 923 confirmed cases and 31 thousand 342 deadBut it now has the lowest rate of virus transmission in the country and continues to progress on its indicators as the western and southern regions worsen, with daily case records.

At the peak of the pandemic, in April, hospitals, morgues and funeral homes from New York were in many cases forced to use refrigerated trucks to keep the bodies waiting for families to bury loved ones.

There was the case of a funeral home of Brooklyn who piled dozens of corpses in moving trucks that did not have a refrigeration system, leading to the withdrawal of their license and the management of the bodies by local authorities.

