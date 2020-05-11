New York —

Salsa County leads the prevalence of diabetes and asthma in the Big Apple, two conditions that put patients at greater risk of succumbing to COVID-19

The Bronx is highlighted on the country map, with the indicators of greater poverty and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, asthma and diabetes, but now to the photography of these historically vulnerable communities, the devastating effect that the coronavirus is having is added.

Although it is not the Big Apple county with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, it does occupy the first place with the highest concentration of patients, per 100,000 inhabitants. And worse still, the population segment of the city with more likely to die from being infected.

In the data of the Department of Health of the City (DOHMH), of the 27 postal codes that make up this county, 17 present red numbers due to the high rates of contagion.

In neighborhoods of East Bronx, Fordham Heights, East Chester and Soundview more than 58% of the tests performed were positive in COVID-19, until this Thursday, when they had been confirmed 39,878 district-wide cases.

More likely to succumb

According to public health data, analyzed by a Columbia University research laboratory, 6% of Bronx residents who contracted COVID-19 died in a few weeks last April, making them almost 1 1/2 times more likely to succumb to the virus than the rest of the city.

Other studies explain, in detail, why the Coronavirus is becoming more deadly in these New York neighborhoods.

Based on an analysis by the Furman Center at New York University, The Bronx leads the prevalence of diabetes and asthma in the Big Apple, two underlying conditions that put to patients at increased risk of dying from COVID-19.

“Among the five counties, record the highest percentages of visits to the emergency department for diabetes and asthma (16% and 242.9 per 10,000 people, respectively). Recently, The Bronx ranked last among state counties in terms of health quality outcomes, ”the report specifies.

Although detailed data on COVID-19 deaths in each ZIP code are not available, the Furman Center has noted that in the Bronx, the virus-related death rate was 0.71, followed by 0.60 in Queens, per 1,000 infected people.

“While there is a smaller proportion of people over the age of 65 compared to other counties, its poverty rate is much higher than the rest of the city, with 27.3 percent ”, highlights the study.

The flip side of the pandemic

“It’s terrible! People feel bad and don’t even want to go to hospitals. He prefers to stay at home. We all know of someone who died or is ill. 311 collapsed, you call and you have to wait a long time. Hunger is now really walking in the neighborhoods, “says the Dominican Josefina Colón, a community leader from the Bronx.

After two months, since the pandemic began to annihilate lives, but also the productivity of the residents of the well-known Salsa CountyThere are those who describe that more despair is causing economic devastation than the virus itself.

“Here we have someone on every corner who is thinking about where he is going to get to pay the rent. Food banks are not enough to serve people who have stopped producing, who have become unemployed. We were already wrong, now it’s a tragedy“Says Columbus.

County President Ruben Díaz Jr assured local media that a decade ago unemployment was at 14.2% and before this public health crisis it had dropped to 5%. Now, he projects that unemployment should be at 20%.

“Now we have to focus on saving lives, but this makes it clear that when the economy of this country has a cough, in the Bronx we have pneumonia ”he commented.

Dominican Josefina Colón is witness to an economic disaster in the Bronx. (Photo: Fernando Martínez)

The other “virus”: hunger

Already the numbers indicated that 1 in 5 Bronx residents had, before the pandemic, some form of food insecurity. It was to be expected that food banks and soup kitchens are now crowded with new visitors.

Bolivian Miguel Angel Zaá, 42, narrates that “Never in his life” had he considered going to a food bank to collect some cans and some fruits. After a month without producing a penny, he had no alternative.

“In 4 years I had always worked very hard and I saw far away here in Kingbridge, people waiting in lines for food. I never thought I could be there. The worst thing is that the factory where he worked, already declared bankruptcy, and will not open again. I have to see what I do. I’ve even thought about going back to my country, because everything is going to get harder here ”, warns the South American immigrant.

Like Miguel, thousands of people daily have practically exceeded the capacity of food centers, where in in some cases demand has skyrocketed by 60%.

State Senator Luis Sepúlveda, who represents the Bronx, points out that as the crisis unfolds, the pre-existing inequalities in this town are strongly highlighted.

“We have observed that limited access to resources and socioeconomic status have been decisive in life and death situations under the pandemic. It is time to take action on Public health strategies in the future to help us overcome these injustices“He said.

The Puerto Rican legislator highlights that at this juncture they have also seen hospital centers with very limited resources, to face this enemy that has impacted the poorest.

The lines at food banks are getting longer every day. (Photo: .)

They demand more resources

Diana Hernández, Columbia University public health expert living in The Bronx, sentenced before local media that there is a feeling that “this population is more invisible and more expendable, which is very unfair. “

Hernández is part of a group of researchers at this academic center who, together with South Bronx Unite, have asked city, state and federal officials to assign more resources to these communities.

Among his recommendations are the increased testing, more portable hospitals and direct food aid, for public housing projects across the district.

Fountains of the City They have indicated that in these times of pandemic they have made contributions and financing in the order of $ 25 million to food banks and soup kitchens under the criteria that No New Yorker should go hungry in this emergency.

“During this crisis, New York City’s food pantries have been vital partners, and I’m glad that even at a difficult time, we can support them. Any New Yorker can find a map of local groceries and other options in New York”, Informed the Commissioner of Health of the City, Kathryn García.

Meanwhile, DOHMH has promoted special campaigns to promote prevention through non-traditional means in Spanish and the creation of free discard testing centers, closer to vulnerable communities, continues to be promoted in the city.

X-ray of COVID-19 in the Bronx:

56.4% of the Bronx population is of Hispanic origin, especially from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

3,082 deaths Associated with coronaviruses have been recorded in the Bronx since March 1.

23% of the total of 174,709 positive patients in COVID-19 throughout the Big Apple were detected in this county.

10474 the Hunt Point ZIP code, the area least hit by the pandemic in the Bronx, with fewer than 458 positive reports.

3,869 cases is the average number of patients with this disease in 80% of each of the 27 postal areas of this New York county

Two free testing centers:

NYC Health + Hospitals / Gotham Health, Belvis

545 East 142nd Street

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 pm.

NYC Health + Hospitals / Gotham Health, Morrisania

1225 Gerard Avenue

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 pm.

